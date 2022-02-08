BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sage Diamond Partner is the highest level recognized by Sage - the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll, and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world's entrepreneurs.
Being awarded and recognized as a Diamond level partner shows tremendous achievement to Vrakas/Blum who has proved significant growth in their Sage business by bringing results to companies of all sizes to manage their finances.
For over 30 years, Vrakas/Blum continues to be a leading Sage 100 support provider and industry expert in the implementation of Sage manufacturing software (Sage Operations Management, also known as JobOps).
"Congratulations on achieving Diamond again. Thank you for being a true example of what a partner means," says Jeff Scott, Senior Manager, Sage US Partner Sales.
"Three years in a row as a Sage Diamond Partner! That's not luck – that's hard work based on a clear strategy executed well," says Dianna Lane, Director, Sage US Partner Sales. "Thank you for your extra effort to cross the finish line and a big high five on a major accomplishment. Vrakas/Blum is an exceptional Sage partner and I look forward to continuing our partnership as we work together to support customers by removing friction and deliver insights. It is a pleasure working with your team. I am looking forward to supporting you in FY22 and watching you continue your journey."
