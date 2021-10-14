GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varipro announced today a partnership with HealthJoy, the on-demand personalized healthcare navigation platform, to bring HealthJoy TPA+ to current and prospective clients.
HealthJoy TPA+ connects members to a variety of services such as telemedicine, healthcare concierges, price transparency assistance, and more at the moment they need it. The platform uses insurance verification, precertification data, and claims data to steer members toward and deliver the highest quality, lowest-cost care options. HealthJoy's virtual AI assistant, JOY, is at the center of the experience to educate and engage with clients year-round.
"Navigating the complexities of the healthcare system can leave employees feeling frustrated, confused, and defeated," said Dave Mallen, Executive Vice President, TPA+ National Practice Leader at HealthJoy. "Employees need support and tools to guide decisions about their health. We're proud to link HealthJoy's navigation platform with Varipro's benefits administration expertise to create a dynamic yet effortless employee benefits experience."
Through HealthJoy TPA+, Varipro clients can expect to see time savings for HR teams and an increase in employee benefits satisfaction.
"Providing innovative ways to deliver high-quality, high-value healthcare products and services remains a top priority," said Tina Pelland, Varipro President. "Partnering with HealthJoy further enables our clients to control rising healthcare costs without sacrificing quality. Through a single interface, HealthJoy's connected care platform offers employees navigation tools and live support to help them better understand their benefits and make smarter, cost-effective healthcare decisions."
About Varipro
Varipro is a nationwide leader in benefits administration, and is a Third Party Administrator offering a wide range of services for employees and retirees. To learn more, visit http://www.varipro.com.
About HealthJoy
HealthJoy's mobile application creates an intuitive, connected healthcare experience that takes the confusion and complexity out of healthcare by connecting its members with the right benefits at the right moment in their care journey. Its mobile platform and human concierge team bring benefits together to surface the best providers, virtual care, and savings. Ultimately, HealthJoy helps employees lead healthier, happier lives. To learn more about HealthJoy's proven approach to healthcare navigation, visit http://www.healthjoy.com.
