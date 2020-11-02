ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Highlights include:
Operating Results:
- Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
$
158,633
$
168,607
$
497,397
$
497,111
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
51,584
(1)
$
58,111
$
154,057
(1)
$
199,648
Net earnings per common share
$
0.30
(1)
$
0.35
$
0.89
(1)
$
1.22
FFO available to common stockholders
$
106,423
$
115,013
$
320,670
$
336,215
FFO per common share
$
0.62
$
0.70
$
1.87
$
2.06
Core FFO available to common stockholders
$
106,423
$
115,013
$
337,349
$
334,884
Core FFO per common share
$
0.62
$
0.70
$
1.96
$
2.05
AFFO available to common stockholders
$
106,690
(2)
$
116,870
$
311,680
(2)
$
340,119
AFFO per common share
$
0.62
(2)
$
0.71
$
1.81
(2)
$
2.09
(1) Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting
(2) For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, amounts exclude $8,499 and $38,938, respectively, of net straight-line
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- As of October 28, 2020, NNN had collected approximately 90% of rent originally due for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and approximately 94% of rent originally due in October 2020
- Portfolio occupancy was 98.4% at September 30, 2020 as compared to 98.7% at June 30, 2020 and 98.8% at March 31, 2020
- Ended the quarter with $294.9 million of cash and no amounts drawn on $900 million bank credit facility
- Invested $3.9 million in property investments, and completed construction with an aggregate 16,000 square feet of gross leasable area
- Sold 3 properties for $2.4 million producing $0.1 million of gains on sales
- Raised $10.9 million net proceeds from the issuance of 305,115 common shares
Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:
- Invested $78.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 21 properties with an aggregate 299,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.8%
- Sold 25 properties for $42.5 million producing $13.6 million of gains on sales
- Raised $64.2 million net proceeds from the issuance of 1,756,338 common shares
- Issued $400 million principal amount of 2.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 generating net proceeds of $395.1 million
- Issued $300 million principal amount of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due 2050 generating net proceeds of $290.5 million
- Paid off $325 million principal amount of 3.800% senior unsecured notes due 2022
NNN is actively working with its tenants that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of October 28, 2020, NNN had collected approximately 90% of rent originally due for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and approximately 94% of rent originally due in October 2020.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as of September 30, 2020, NNN has entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants representing approximately 6% of the annual rent originally due for the year ending December 31, 2020. On average, 2.7 months of rent was deferred with approximately 77% of deferred rent originally due in the second quarter of 2020 and 23% originally due in the third quarter of 2020. Approximately 66% of this deferred rent is due to be paid to NNN by June 30, 2021 and 89% is due by December 31, 2021.
Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The third quarter of 2020 marks the 31st consecutive year of increased common stock dividends for National Retail Properties. This impressive record has been matched by only two other REITs, and by less than 90 US public companies. Our liquidity position remains very solid, with almost $300M of cash in the bank and no amounts drawn on our $900M line of credit. Rent collections continued to trend positively as we collected 90% of rent due for the third quarter and 94% of rent for the month of October. After taking a pause in acquisitions during the height of the pandemic and related store closures, our pipeline of acquisitions is beginning to grow, primarily driven by new transactions with our existing relationship tenants. Lastly, and most importantly, our associates have remained healthy, energized and productive during this year of unforeseen challenges."
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
Management will hold a conference call on November 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.
Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.
FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income Statement Summary
Revenues:
Rental income
$
157,865
$
168,224
$
495,891
$
495,846
Interest and other income from real estate transactions
768
383
1,506
1,265
158,633
168,607
497,397
497,111
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
9,419
8,726
28,914
27,524
Real estate
6,345
6,706
20,304
20,398
Depreciation and amortization
49,404
48,348
147,528
140,769
Leasing transaction costs
—
51
36
178
Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries
5,695
10,692
33,062
21,124
70,863
74,523
229,844
209,993
Gain on disposition of real estate
148
2,061
13,637
25,508
Earnings from operations
87,918
96,145
281,190
312,626
Other expenses (revenues):
Interest and other income
(74)
(501)
(345)
(2,912)
Interest expense(1)
31,924
29,948
97,347
89,716
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
16,679
—
31,850
29,447
113,681
86,804
Net earnings
56,068
66,698
167,509
225,822
Loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
(5)
3
(428)
Net earnings attributable to NNN
56,069
66,693
167,512
225,394
Series E preferred stock dividends
—
(4,097)
—
(12,291)
Series F preferred stock dividends
(4,485)
(4,485)
(13,455)
(13,455)
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
51,584
$
58,111
$
154,057
$
199,648
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
172,681
164,884
171,707
162,641
Diluted
172,782
165,362
171,815
163,126
Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.35
$
0.89
$
1.23
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.35
$
0.89
$
1.22
(1) Includes $2,291 in connection with the early redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the nine months ended September
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
51,584
(1)
$
58,111
$
154,057
(1)
$
199,648
Real estate depreciation and amortization
49,292
48,271
147,188
140,539
Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling
(148)
(2,061)
(13,637)
(25,096)
Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of
5,695
10,692
33,062
21,124
Total FFO adjustments
54,839
56,902
166,613
136,567
FFO available to common stockholders
$
106,423
$
115,013
$
320,670
$
336,215
FFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.62
$
0.70
$
1.87
$
2.07
Diluted
$
0.62
$
0.70
$
1.87
$
2.06
Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
51,584
(1)
$
58,111
$
154,057
(1)
$
199,648
Total FFO adjustments
54,839
56,902
166,613
136,567
FFO available to common stockholders
106,423
115,013
320,670
336,215
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (early redemption of
—
—
16,679
—
Gain on sale of equity investments
—
—
—
(1,331)
Total Core FFO adjustments
—
—
16,679
(1,331)
Core FFO available to common stockholders
$
106,423
$
115,013
$
337,349
$
334,884
Core FFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.62
$
0.70
$
1.96
$
2.06
Diluted
$
0.62
$
0.70
$
1.96
$
2.05
(1) Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
51,584
(1)
$
58,111
$
154,057
(1)
$
199,648
Total FFO adjustments
54,839
56,902
166,613
136,567
Total Core FFO adjustments
—
—
16,679
(1,331)
Core FFO available to common stockholders
106,423
115,013
337,349
334,884
Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves
(2,419)
(542)
(33,464)
(1,702)
Net capital lease rent adjustment
61
170
144
508
Below-market rent amortization
(301)
(178)
(711)
(579)
Stock based compensation expense
3,258
2,734
9,580
7,805
Capitalized interest expense
(332)
(327)
(1,218)
(797)
Total AFFO adjustments
267
1,857
(25,669)
5,235
AFFO available to common stockholders
$
106,690
(2)
$
116,870
$
311,680
(2)
$
340,119
AFFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.62
(2)
$
0.71
$
1.82
(2)
$
2.09
Diluted
$
0.62
(2)
$
0.71
$
1.81
(2)
$
2.09
Other Information:
Rental income from operating leases(3)
$
153,825
$
163,673
$
481,858
$
482,306
Earned income from direct financing leases(3)
$
161
$
204
$
487
$
624
Percentage rent(3)
$
160
$
329
$
728
$
1,051
Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)
$
3,719
$
4,017
$
12,818
$
11,865
Real estate expenses
(6,345)
(6,706)
(20,304)
(20,398)
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$
(2,626)
$
(2,689)
$
(7,486)
$
(8,533)
Amortization of debt costs
$
1,082
$
936
$
3,924
(4)
$
2,787
Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
$
149
$
141
$
443
$
422
Non-real estate depreciation expense
$
114
$
80
$
347
$
238
(1)
Includes a write-off of $14,758 (or $0.09 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(2)
For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, amounts exclude $8,499 and $38,938, respectively, of net straight-line accrued rent, resulting from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments. Including the straight-line rent would result in AFFO per common share of $0.67 and $2.04 for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
(3)
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are presented
(4)
Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the nine months ended
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Summary
Assets:
Real estate:
Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated depreciation
$
7,167,992
$
7,287,374
Accounted for using the direct financing method
4,060
4,204
Real estate held for sale
5,408
9,661
Cash and cash equivalents
294,860
1,112
Receivables, net of allowance of $879 and $506, respectively
4,126
2,874
Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $7,978 and $1,842, respectively
61,754
28,897
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
2,340
2,783
Other assets
94,157
97,962
Total assets
$
7,634,697
$
7,434,867
Liabilities:
Line of credit payable
$
—
$
133,600
Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized
11,565
12,059
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs
3,208,533
2,842,698
Accrued interest payable
51,327
18,250
Other liabilities
76,063
96,578
Total liabilities
3,347,488
3,103,185
Stockholders' equity of NNN
4,287,205
4,331,675
Noncontrolling interests
4
7
Total equity
4,287,209
4,331,682
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,634,697
$
7,434,867
Common shares outstanding
173,727
171,694
Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)
32,421
32,460
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Unsecured Debt
Principal
Principal,
Stated Rate
Effective Rate
Maturity Date
Line of credit payable
$
—
$
—
L + 87.5 bps
2.556
%
January 2022
Unsecured notes payable:
2023
350,000
349,256
3.300
%
3.388
%
April 2023
2024
350,000
349,708
3.900
%
3.924
%
June 2024
2025
400,000
399,461
4.000
%
4.029
%
November 2025
2026
350,000
347,440
3.600
%
3.733
%
December 2026
2027
400,000
398,804
3.500
%
3.548
%
October 2027
2028
400,000
397,626
4.300
%
4.388
%
October 2028
2030
400,000
398,777
2.500
%
2.536
%
April 2030
2048
300,000
295,893
4.800
%
4.890
%
October 2048
2050
300,000
294,003
3.100
%
3.205
%
April 2050
Total
3,250,000
3,230,968
Total unsecured debt(1)
$
3,250,000
$
3,230,968
Debt costs
(31,140)
Accumulated amortization
8,705
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
(22,435)
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
$
3,208,533
(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 10.4 years.
Mortgages Payable
Principal
Interest Rate
Maturity Date
Mortgage(1)
$
11,609
5.230
%
July 2023
Debt costs
(147)
Accumulated amortization
103
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
(44)
Mortgages payable, including unamortized
$
11,565
(1) Includes unamortized premium
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of September 30, 2020
Credit Facility and Note Covenants
The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of September 30, 2020, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.
Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants
Required
September 30, 2020
Maximum leverage ratio
< 0.60
0.38
Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio
> 1.50
3.93
Maximum secured indebtedness ratio
< 0.40
0.001
Unencumbered asset value ratio
> 1.67
2.67
Unencumbered interest ratio
> 1.75
4.58
September 30, 2020
Unsecured Notes Key Covenants
Required
Notes Due (1)
Notes Due (2)
Limitation on incurrence of total debt
≤ 60%
36.1%
36.2%
Limitation on incurrence of secured debt
≤ 40%
0.1%
0.1%
Debt service coverage ratio
≥ 1.50
4.55
4.55
Maintenance of total unencumbered assets
≥ 150%
277.1%
276.9%
(1) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2023-2028 and 2048
(2) Calculations pursuant to covenants for notes payable due 2030 and 2050
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Property Portfolio
Top 20 Lines of Trade
% of Rent
As of September 30,
Line of Trade
2020(1)
2019(2)
1.
Convenience stores
18.2
%
17.5
%
99.9
%
2.
Restaurants – full service
10.5
%
11.3
%
76.2
%
3.
Automotive service
10.2
%
9.3
%
100.0
%
4.
Restaurants – limited service
8.8
%
8.8
%
73.6
%
5.
Family entertainment centers
6.7
%
6.8
%
85.2
%
6.
Health and fitness
5.3
%
5.3
%
84.9
%
7.
Theaters
4.5
%
4.8
%
32.9
%
8.
Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories
3.5
%
3.5
%
99.7
%
9.
Automotive parts
3.1
%
3.2
%
100.0
%
10.
Equipment rental
2.6
%
2.7
%
100.0
%
11.
Home improvement
2.6
%
2.6
%
99.0
%
12.
Wholesale clubs
2.6
%
2.6
%
99.6
%
13.
Medical service providers
2.2
%
2.2
%
98.8
%
14.
General merchandise
1.7
%
1.8
%
99.9
%
15.
Furniture
1.7
%
1.6
%
96.9
%
16.
Home furnishings
1.6
%
1.7
%
99.2
%
17.
Consumer electronics
1.5
%
1.5
%
100.0
%
18.
Travel plazas
1.5
%
1.6
%
100.0
%
19.
Drug stores
1.5
%
1.6
%
100.0
%
20.
Bank
1.3
%
1.4
%
100.0
%
Other
8.4
%
8.2
%
98.5
%
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
90.1
%
Top 10 States
State
% of Total(1)
State
% of Total(1)
1.
Texas
17.6
%
6.
Georgia
4.5
%
2.
Florida
8.8
%
7.
Indiana
4.2
%
3.
Ohio
5.9
%
8.
Tennessee
3.7
%
4.
Illinois
5.1
%
9.
Virginia
3.5
%
5.
North Carolina
4.5
%
10.
California
3.3
%
(1) Based on the annual base rent of 674,077,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases
(2) Based on the annual base rent of $658,347,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases
(3) Rent collections received as of October 28, 2020.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Property Portfolio
Top 20 Tenants
Properties
% of Total(1)
1.
7-Eleven
140
5.1
%
2.
Mister Car Wash
115
4.5
%
3.
Camping World
47
4.4
%
4.
LA Fitness
30
3.8
%
5.
Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)
203
3.5
%
6.
GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)
151
3.3
%
7.
AMC Theatre
19
2.8
%
8.
Couche Tard (Pantry)
82
2.7
%
9.
BJ's Wholesale Club
11
2.6
%
10.
Sunoco
59
2.2
%
11.
Mavis Tire Express Services
120
2.2
%
12.
Chuck-E-Cheese's
53
2.1
%
13.
Main Event
18
1.8
%
14.
Frisch's Restaurants
74
1.8
%
15.
Bob Evans
116
1.7
%
16.
Fikes (Convenience Stores)
56
1.6
%
17.
Best Buy
15
1.5
%
18.
Life Time Fitness
3
1.5
%
19.
Dave & Buster's
11
1.5
%
20.
Pull-A-Part
20
1.3
%
Lease Expirations(2)
% of
# of
Gross Leasable
% of
# of
Gross Leasable
2020
0.3
%
21
170,000
2026
4.4
%
170
1,716,000
2021
3.3
%
117
1,166,000
2027
6.6
%
176
2,517,000
2022
5.4
%
121
1,563,000
2028
5.1
%
164
1,237,000
2023
2.9
%
116
1,436,000
2029
3.1
%
76
1,054,000
2024
3.6
%
97
1,484,000
2030
3.6
%
103
1,105,000
2025
6.3
%
199
2,100,000
Thereafter
55.4
%
1,700
16,001,000
(1)
Based on the annual base rent of $674,077,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of September 30, 2020.
(2)
As of September 30, 2020, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.7 years.
(3)
Square feet.