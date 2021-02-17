CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc., (NYSE: GWW) today announced that the Board of Directors has selected a slate of nominees to serve for the 2021-2022 period.  The 13 candidates, 12 current Board members and one new nominee, to be voted on at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders are:

Current Director Nominees

Rodney C. Adkins

Brian P. Anderson

V. Ann Hailey

Stuart L. Levenick

D.G. Macpherson

Neil S. Novich

Beatriz R. Perez

Michael J. Roberts

E. Scott Santi

Susan Slavik Williams

Lucas E. Watson

Steven A. White

New Nominee

Katherine D. Jaspon

Ms. Jaspon, the Board's new nominee, has served for the last three years as Chief Financial Officer of Dunkin' & Baskin Robbins at Inspire Brands, Inc., formerly known as Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., a global company with approximately 20,000 restaurants in 65 countries generating approximately $12 billion in annual sales. 

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

 

