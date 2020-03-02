DALLAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce four attorneys have been elected to Partner in the Firm. Those attorneys are Emily W. Miller, Anthony F. Pirraglia, Matthew H. Swerdlow, and Mackenzie S. Wallace. The new Partners represent the Firm's Dallas and Houston offices.
"This year's Partner class demonstrates exceptional legal talent and outstanding service to our clients," said Mark M. Sloan, the Firm's Managing Partner. "In addition, the class continues to reflect our culture of diversity, as half of the newly elected Partners are women, which is equivalent to last year."
Emily W. Miller focuses her practice on general litigation disputes involving energy, intellectual property, insurance, product liability, and real estate matters. Spanning numerous industries, including healthcare, energy, and manufacturing, she represents clients in complex state and federal business disputes such as contracts, fraud, negligence, trade secret protection, fiduciary duty, and corporate governance. She earned her law degree from Baylor Law School.
Anthony F. Pirraglia represents debtors, creditors' committees, acquirers, and trustees across a wide array of industries. He focuses his practice on the areas of business reorganizations and debtors' and creditors' rights, and his practice covers a broad range of bankruptcy related matters, including complex business restructurings, litigation, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions. He earned his law degree from Fordham University School of Law.
Matthew H. Swerdlow focuses his practice on real estate and banking matters, representing purchasers, owners, and developers in connection with the acquisition, disposition, and development of improved and unimproved real property. Additionally, Matthew represents lenders and borrowers in connection with lending transactions secured by or involving real estate, including retail, office, and multifamily projects and related personal property. His experience also includes the representation of lenders in sales of bank-owned property. He earned his law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law.
Mackenzie S. Wallace focuses her litigation practice on healthcare, securities, antitrust, white collar, and general business and commercial matters. She has extensive experience representing healthcare providers in coverage and reimbursement disputes; fraud and civil RICO claims; Texas Prompt Pay Act, qui tam, and False Claims Act litigation; and matters relating to the violation of federal and state anti-kickback provisions and Stark laws. Her experience also includes working with clients on various types of litigation, including white-collar criminal litigation, shareholder and securities litigation, corporate and shareholder rights, director and officer litigation, and merger litigation. She earned her law degree from Baylor Law School.
About Thompson & Knight
Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Natural Resources Law (2018) and in Oil & Gas Law (2011-2013, 2015, 2017) in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.
For additional information:
Britney Henry
Marketing Manager
713.951.5805 | Britney.Henry@tklaw.com