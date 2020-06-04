TORONTO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.
All 12 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.
The results were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
David Thomson
435,895,384
98.94%
4,662,432
1.06%
Steve Hasker
437,303,286
99.26%
3,254,118
0.74%
Kirk E. Arnold
433,610,790
98.42%
6,946,634
1.58%
David W. Binet
411,656,085
93.44%
28,901,388
6.56%
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
408,680,562
92.76%
31,876,724
7.24%
Michael E. Daniels
418,211,730
94.93%
22,345,204
5.07%
Kirk Koenigsbauer
440,068,651
99.89%
488,275
0.11%
Vance K. Opperman
414,377,329
94.06%
26,179,585
5.94%
Kim M. Rivera
439,755,753
99.82%
799,472
0.18%
Barry Salzberg
427,554,657
97.05%
12,999,042
2.95%
Peter J. Thomson
420,676,362
95.49%
19,877,501
4.51%
Wulf von Schimmelmann
433,009,133
98.29%
7,544,489
1.71%
Thomson Reuters thanks its two outgoing directors for their significant contributions to the company. Sheila Bair served on the Board since 2014 and was Chair of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Kristin Peck served on the Board since 2016 and was a member of the Corporate Governance Committee and Human Resources Committee. In connection with Ms. Bair's retirement from the Board, Kirk Arnold was appointed as the new Chair of the Risk Committee.
For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
