THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

 By Thomson Reuters

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its first-quarter 2020 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website.  Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services.  Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

 

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 646 223 4228

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

 

Frank J. Golden

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 223 5288

frank.golden@tr.com

