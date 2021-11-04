Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:55 a.m. EST in New York. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services.  Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

MEDIA

INVESTORS

Andrew Green

Frank J. Golden

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

Head of Investor Relations

+1 347 659 4857

+1 332 219 1111

andrew.green@tr.com

frank.golden@tr.com

 

