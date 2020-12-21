- Tiffin is a premium manufacturer of luxury recreational vehicles known for its excellent product quality, outstanding customer service and brand loyalty. - Purchase includes Tiffin Motorhomes, Vanleigh RV and other associated operating entities. - The Tiffin Group generated approximately $800 million in revenue from the sale of RVs for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2020. The sales of the associated operating companies are primarily made to Tiffin Motorhomes and Vanleigh RV. - Transaction is consistent with THOR's long-term strategic growth plan.