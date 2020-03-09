- Net sales for the second quarter were $2.0 billion, an increase of $712.6 million, or 55.2%, compared to the prior year. Second quarter results include an increase of $74.5 million in North American RV sales and the addition of $637.1 million in net sales from Erwin Hymer Group ("EHG"). - Gross profit margin for the second quarter was 12.8%, an improvement of 180 basis points over the prior year, reflecting the impact of management-led initiatives driving lower material and labor cost percentages in North America. - Diluted earnings per share rose to $0.52, compared to a loss of $(0.10) per diluted share for the prior-year period. Second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings include the unfavorable impact of two non-cash impairment charges totaling $0.15 per diluted share, while second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings included the unfavorable impact of costs related to the acquisition of EHG totaling $0.75 per diluted share. - To date, the Company has paid approximately $530 million of principal on its acquisition-related debt.