Company Shares Optimistic Outlook for the Remainder of Calendar 2020 - Net sales for the third quarter were $1.68 billion. Third-quarter results include $1.04 billion in North American RV sales and $615.3 million in European RV net sales. - Gross profit margin for the third quarter was 12.2%. - Net income attributable to Thor for the third quarter was $24.1 million. - Net cash from operations for the year-to-date period was $237.3 million. - Diluted earnings per share were $0.43. - The Company continued to make progress paying down its acquisition-related debt during the quarter and, life-to-date, has paid approximately $543 million on this debt. - Outlook improves for the Company's fiscal fourth quarter. Sales and backlog for May, the first month of the Company's fiscal fourth quarter, improved on a weekly basis as dealers began to reopen their dealerships and consumer demand increased.