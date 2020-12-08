- Net sales for the first quarter were $2.54 billion, an increase of 17.5%. First-quarter results include $1.89 billion in North American RV net sales and $602.5 million in European RV net sales. - Consolidated gross profit margin for the first quarter was 14.9%, a 60 basis point improvement over the prior-year period. - Net income attributable to THOR for the first quarter increased 122.8% to $113.8 million, or $2.05 per diluted share. - Consolidated RV backlog as of October 31, 2020 was $8.92 billion, an increase of 194.5% over October 31, 2019.