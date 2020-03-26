BOSTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, today announced the hiring of Todd Boes, a veteran product development executive, to the role of chief product officer. Boes will work directly with CEO Barry Kelly to lead the development of the platform lifecycle. His role will include planning the strategic roadmap and vision for the Thought Industries platform, market research, ongoing feature innovation, and overseeing the product team.
Boes has more than 25 years of experience with enterprise-grade products, platforms and services in both startups and Fortune 500 software companies. Prior to joining Thought Industries, he was CPO at Genscape, an IoT data analytics and predictive insights platform for the financial services and global energy markets. At Genscape, Boes created the vision, strategy and roadmap for unifying and modernizing the platform across business units while aligning company leaders and key stakeholders behind the shared vision. His work contributed to the company's sale to Verisk Analytics for $364M.
"Todd's experience in building and scaling product teams at innovative, high-growth companies is a perfect fit for our direction," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Todd will help us lead the market and continue to deliver on our mission to support our customers' success with a platform to create, manage and deliver exceptional learning experiences to scale their customer education and business growth."
Prior to Genscape, Boes led product teams at Swirl Networks, Yahoo!, Macromedia (acquired by Adobe) and Maven Networks (acquired by Yahoo!), among other California and Boston-based SaaS organizations. While at Maven, he led the company through a successful sale to Yahoo! and grew the video advertising business into a $200M/year business.
"Barry has brought the company to a truly exciting place, and I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative team," said Boes. "The solutions we're planning to launch this year will build on our industry leadership and continue to help our clients retain customers, reduce costs and stay connected as companies look for ways to transition to more remote learning and workforces, globally. Our platform will continue to help customers sell more training and support new and existing clients as they seek to get more out of their existing content and product sales."
About Thought Industries
Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.