MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 45 years, Thought Technology Ltd. has provided biofeedback-based solutions to support practitioners in different areas of healthcare and optimal performance training. Always on the lookout for new markets for their products, they just entered a co-marketing agreement with NeuroTracker, makers of the NeuroTracker cognitive training system.
The NeuroTracker is a patented system developed out of decades of research at the Faubert Lab (University of Montreal) led by Professor Jocelyn Faubert, one of the world's most preeminent neuroscientists in the field of visual perception. It uses 3D multiple object tracking to train cognitive functions in a way that is representative of how the brain processes information in everyday life. Training with NeuroTracker enhances situational awareness, attention, executive function, and cognitive stamina, which helps people of all ages increase brain performance.
Thought Technology's instrumentation can assess both central and peripheral nervous system functioning, by measuring EEG, hand temperature, skin conductance (GSR), sEMG, respiration, BVP, EKG, and HRV (heart rate variability). They provide a window into how these processes are functioning, in real-time. This information is used to help clients observe and learn to control their body's reactions to stress, for performance enhancement and better health.
Thought Technology Sales and Marketing Director, Helen Mavros said, "There is a great synergy between our line of psychophysiological assessment and training instruments and the NeuroTracker cognitive training system. We look forward to working with NeuroTracker to educate our customers on adding a cognitive training component to their practice and welcome the opportunity to demonstrate the benefits our systems can provide to NeuroTracker users."
About NeuroTracker
NeuroTracker is a neurotech company owned by Nothing Artificial, specialized in assessing and enhancing cognitive functions for human performance and wellness. The NeuroTracker technology was developed out of decades of research by world-leading perceptual-cognitive neuroscientist Professor Jocelyn Faubert, at the Faubert Lab (University of Montreal). Initially adopted across elite sports and military groups, it is now used widely by clinicians in the neurovision and rehabilitation markets. Over the last 11 years 40+ peer reviewed studies have been published demonstrating its efficacy across many different populations. As member of Digital Therapeutics Alliance, NeuroTracker won emerging neurotech partnership competitions with the US Airforce and Bayer, and is established as the most widely validated cognitive training technology on the market.
About Thought Technology Ltd.
Founded in 1975, Thought Technology is the world's leading biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturer. Its products are used as an essential part of many therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols in over 85 countries and are used by tens of thousands of clinicians in thousands of medical institutions.
Always supportive of new research and development ideas, Thought Technology has encouraged a number of special interest groups and clinicians to create cutting edge applications for its instrumentation. Thought Technology's equipment is being used in telemedicine, web-based monitoring and biofeedback, sports training, research in human-machine interface, physiology-driven multimedia environments and virtual reality. Constantly striving to improve the quality of the products and services, Thought Technology has obtained, and maintains, ISO 13485, and CE certification for the organization and products.
