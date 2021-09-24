NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtilizeCore, a leading service management technology provider, today announced it has signed four leading snow and ice removal companies— Donovan Property Management; RNA Facilities Management, a Facilities Group company; and US Snow Pros — that will leverage the UtilizeCore platform to more efficiently find, deploy and manage subcontractors delivering reliable snow and ice removal services to commercial and residential properties around the United States.
"Preparation for snow season has already started. Snow and ice removal companies need to be ready to service commercial properties whenever they need it. With UtilzeCore's automated platform, snow removal companies can quickly add qualified subcontractors while also making it easier to communicate, manage and pay them. We are proud to bring efficiency, speed and ease to this industry as they prepare for the biggest revenue generating months ahead," said Jason Kwait, President, UtilizeCore. "We are thrilled to announce these four major new snow and ice removal customers, Donovan Property, Polar Group, RNA Facilities, and US Snow Pros."
Donovan Property Service Inc is a dominant snow service provider in the New York City metro area and provides plumbing and electrical journeymen level services along with full property maintenance and renovation services in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut markets. RNA Facilities Management, a brand of The Facilities Group, offers commercial cleaning, janitorial and maintenance services, including snow removal, across the US. US Snow Pros is a commercial and industrial snow and ice removal company servicing much of the United States. It also runs US Property Pros catering to a comprehensive list of other exterior property maintenance services.
The partnerships with the four snow removal companies is the latest in a series for UtilizeCore, which, to date, has more than 50,000 companies buying and selling across their platform, with over 2 million work orders processed representing more than a billion dollars of managed service spend.
"UtilizeCore's platform is going to be a game changer for us this winter season," said Michael Heinrich, Owner at US Snow Pros. "By automating our communications and transactions with our subcontractors, and helping us find highly vetted new snow experts to join our team in different regions, UtilizeCore is going to save us a colossal amount of time, help us meet the extraordinary demand we experience every season, and truly bring us into the digital age."
UtilizeCore enables organization-wide mobile work functionality, helps teams meet compliance standards and requirements; offers teams streamlined data and analytics they need to make confident business decisions; eliminates the need for time-consuming manual tasks and error-prone paper-based documentation; and comes with built-in technical support.
Key features of the platform that enable greater efficiencies include property client and subcontractor logins; weather automated dispatch; service tracking; subcontractor sourcing; alert notifications; auto-routing, auto pay and auto invoicing, messaging, service company ratings, real-time status updates, GPS functionality, and 25 critical integrations with accounting, payment and CRM systems to name a few.
About UtilizeCore
UtilizeCore is a technology company providing a SaaS-enabled marketplace that efficiently powers service management by enabling companies to procure subcontractors and deliver repair and maintenance services anywhere on demand. The company is based in New York City and backed by Boldstart ventures, S12F, Mantis VC, and strategic investors that have held leadership roles at Uber, Github, Snowflake, Spotify, Superhuman, WorkMarket, Corrigo & ServiceChannel.
Media Contact
Jenny Mulholland, Raise Communications, +1 (732) 245-0021, jmulholland@raisecg.com
SOURCE UtilizeCore