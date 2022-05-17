Thunderbird LLC has announced the acquisition of MPR Plastics Inc., located in Elgin, Illinois. With over 30 years of experience, MPR Plastics (MPR) offers a wide range of precision injection-molding capabilities and material options expertise. MPR serves U.S. markets with contract manufacturing of plastic components and assemblies, backed by a staff of 80 seasoned professionals here in the U.S., plus engineering resources in China. The addition of MPR to Thunderbird's portfolio of manufacturing companies expands injection-molding support for medical, defense, aerospace, transportation, and high-tech OEMs.
OAK BROOK, Ill., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thunderbird LLC has announced the acquisition of MPR Plastics Inc., located in Elgin, Illinois. With over 30 years of experience, MPR Plastics (MPR) offers a wide range of precision injection-molding capabilities and material options expertise. MPR serves U.S. markets with contract manufacturing of plastic components and assemblies, backed by a staff of 80 seasoned professionals here in the U.S., plus engineering resources in China. The addition of MPR to Thunderbird's portfolio of manufacturing companies expands injection-molding support for medical, defense, aerospace, transportation, and high-tech OEMs. The acquisition includes 38,000 square feet of manufacturing space equipped with 23 state-of-the-art injection molding machines. MPR offers press sizes from 30 to 300 tons, with a shot size up to 24 ounces. MPR expands the low-tonnage injection molding support for Thunderbird customers.
"MPR Plastics is a welcome addition to the Thunderbird family of companies," said Kevin Prunsky, Chairman of the Board of Thunderbird. "We are retaining the full operations team and benefit from a broader diversification of markets. Customers will benefit from continued service and knowing that MPR is well-capitalized for future growth."
Phil Kretekos, President of Thunderbird, envisions a greater range of support for OEMs looking to elevate their product output.
"The injection-molding expertise and short-run capabilities at MPR complements our existing high-volume plastic production capabilities at Impact Molding," said Kretekos. "Thunderbird companies are well positioned to support our OEM customer needs at many levels."
"Becoming a Thunderbird company is an important transition for MPR Plastics," said Paul Doran, President of MPR Plastics. "This move ensures our legacy and continued growth and is a testament to the talent and commitment of our staff—never settling for anything less than industry excellence."
The acquisition continues Thunderbird's commitment to growth and investments in American manufacturing. Thunderbird provides active management solutions to operations as well as process improvements, equipment, and, most importantly, its people for all its companies, delivering the best customer experiences, outcomes, and satisfaction.
ABOUT THUNDERBIRD LLC
Thunderbird is a hands-on team of professional leaders dedicated to building sustained business growth for American manufacturing companies. As part of its active management process, Thunderbird elevates companies through continuous improvement and capital investments. A unified pursuit of excellence, teamwork, and innovation guides the Thunderbird long-term ownership model. Thunderbird enables people to grow, companies to soar, and customers to succeed. https://www.thunderbirdllc.com/
