RESTON, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology is pleased to announce they have been awarded a new VITA Network Products and Services contract. This is the second VITA contract ThunderCat has been awarded and will broaden the portfolio of products and services they can supply their customers throughout Virginia. ThunderCat is proud to be a member of the Virginia SWaM program as a Virginia based Small and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business and looks forward to being able to better serve their customers through this contract.
"We're very excited to have been awarded the VITA Network Products and Services contract. As a VITA COTS Software contract holder for two years, we have built great customers relationships throughout the Commonwealth. We look forward to expanding those relationships in support of their network requirements, which we have extensive expertise in. We're honored to be in the position to serve the great State of Virginia through these contracts," said SLED Director, Kent Stokley.
VITA Network Products and Services
Contract Number: VA-210320-TCTL
Contract End Date: 6/30/24
About ThunderCat Technology
Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst http://www.thundercattech.com.
About VITA
VITA equips and empowers Virginia's executive branch in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, governance and procurement services. We drive critical business connections between Virginians and their government. VITA connects, protects and innovates for Virginia's technological future. To learn more visit https://www.vita.virginia.gov/
Media Contact
Megan Battaglia, ThunderCat Technology, 7036740229, mbattaglia@thundercattech.com
SOURCE ThunderCat Technology