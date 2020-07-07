- Acquisition strengthens thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada's service and modernization footprint throughout the Winnipeg area
- All 23 employees will be retained by thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada
- thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada was also recently selected to modernize 12 elevators and was awarded the service contract at the tallest building in Manitoba
WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada has acquired Winnipeg Elevator Group (WEG), a leading service provider in the Winnipeg area for more than 50 years. WEG maintains approximately 1,000 elevators, stairlifts, escalators and dumbwaiters in the region, while also boasting a strong presence in the modernization segment, as well.
All 23 employees and most of the ownership team will be retained and employed by thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada.
"We are very excited to add Winnipeg Elevator Group to the thyssenkrupp Elevator family. For half a century, WEG has kept the City of Winnipeg and the surrounding communities up and running with a high level of service and professionalism that mirrors the approach thyssenkrupp Elevator takes in our own day-to-day activities. This acquisition will not only strengthen our position in a key market but will also allow us to add experienced leaders and top-notch field personnel to our growing team," said Blaine Coupal, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada.
WEG specializes in providing cost-effective repairs and service with minimal downtime. Utilizing a fully stocked warehouse and fully stocked service vehicles, WEG earned its reputation as a top service provider in the region with 24-hour emergency elevator repairs that involved everything from damage caused by water to door operator repairs and vandalism.
"In Canada, thyssenkrupp Elevator has earned its reputation as the top vertical transportation company by providing the highest quality products and services. It is an organization that truly values its employees and customers, and its long-term vision and values will significantly benefit Winnipeg Elevator Group and our loyal customer base for many years to come," said Brenda Lackey, President and CEO of Winnipeg Elevator Group.
Another recent win in Winnipeg for thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada involved being awarded the contract to modernize 12 elevators at 201 Portage, the tallest building in Winnipeg and in the province of Manitoba. Factoring in two more escalators and four additional elevators, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada will now hold the service contract on the 18 vertical transportation units in the 33-story, 128-meters-tall office tower.
Press Contact
Dennis Van Milligen
Communications Specialist
thyssenkrupp Elevator North America
Tel: +1 312 525 3190
E-Mail: dennis.vanmilligen@thyssenkrupp.com
Web: www.thyssenkruppelevator.com
Michael Ridder
Head of Communications
thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
Tel: +49 201 844-535 104
E-Mail: michael.ridder@thyssenkrupp.com
Web: www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com
People shaping cities blog: www.urban-hub.com
About us:
thyssenkrupp Elevator
thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of €8.0 billion in fiscal 2018/2019 and customers in over 100 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.
thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp is a technology group with strengths in materials. Over 162,000 employees in 78 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2018/2019 thyssenkrupp generated sales of €42.0 billion. Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for future challenges in their respective industries. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. Our technologies and innovations are the key to meeting diverse customer and market requirements around the world, growing on the markets of the future, and generating stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.