BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2021.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "During the first half of the fiscal year 2021, we delivered significant growth as our revenue increased by 131.3% to $1.64 million, compared to the same period of the fiscal year 2020. Driven by positive results from our marketing activities and continuous economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in China, we achieved our highest ever half year revenue. However, due to the increased professional fees related to the Company's initial public offering, our net loss increased by 71.4% to $0.40 million compared to the same period of the fiscal year 2020. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on customers' needs, expand our core service offerings, improve operational efficiency, and strive to achieve sustainable and high-quality growth to create significant value for our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights



For the Six Months Ended April 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)

2021



2020



% Change

Revenue

1.64



0.71



131.3%

Operating expenses

2.10



1.08



95.5%

Loss from operations

(0.46)



(0.37)



26.6%

Operating margin

(28.4)%



(52.0)%



23.6%

Net loss 

(0.40)



(0.24)



71.4%

Loss per share

(0.06)



(0.05)



20.0%

  • Revenue increased by 131.3% to $1.64 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.71 million for the same period of last year, primarily attributable to the growth of our business in China resulting from the increase in our marketing activities.
  • Operating expenses increased by 95.5% to $2.10 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $1.08 million for the same period of last year.
  • Operating margin was (28.4)% for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to (52.0)% for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.24 million for the same period of last year.
  • Loss per share was $0.06 for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.05 for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue increased by $0.93 million, or 131.3%, to $1.64 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.71 million for the same period of last year. This significant increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the growth of our business in China resulting from the increase in our marketing activities. We launched aggressive advertising campaigns to attract new customers.

Operating Expenses

Third party and related party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.33 million, or 61.6%, to $0.86 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.53 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in our marketing activities and the launch of aggressive advertising campaigns.

Third party and related party general and administrative expenses increased by $0.70 million, or 128.6%, to $1.24 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.54 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the increased professional fees, compensation and related benefits and travel and entertainment expenses, and partially offset by the decreased rent and related utilities expenses.

Total operating expenses increased by $1.02 million, or 95.5%, to $2.10 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021 from $1.08 million for the same period of last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $0.46 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.37 million for the same period of last year.

The operating margin was (28.4)% for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to (52.0)% for the same period of last year.

Other Income (Expense)

Other income (expense) primarily includes interest income from notes receivable and bank deposits, and miscellaneous income. Other income, net, was $0.07 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.14 million for the same period of last year.

Loss before Income Tax

Loss before income tax was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.23 million for the same period of last year.

Income tax expense was $6,917 for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $4,631 for the same period of last year.

Net Loss and Loss per Share

Net loss was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.24 million for the same period of last year. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $0.40 million, or loss per share of $0.06 for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.24 million, or loss per share of $0.05 for the same period of last year.

Financial Conditions

As of April 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $18.16 million, compared to $6.14 million as of October 31, 2020. Total working capital was $18.10 million as of April 30, 2021, compared to $8.27 million as of October 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.09 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.13 million for the same period of last year.

There were no investing activities for the six months ended April 30, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was $5,935 for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $10.71 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compare to net cash used in financing activities of $0.34 million for the same period of last year.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)













As of







April 30, 2021





October 31, 2020







(Unaudited)









ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

18,160,102





$

6,137,689



Restricted cash





810,279







785,806



Accounts receivable





359,268







1,247,059



Deferred offering costs





-







895,567



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





370,584







494,476





















Total Current Assets





19,700,233







9,560,597





















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

















Security deposit - noncurrent portion





7,813







7,419



Property and equipment, net





11,824







15,097



Intangible assets, net





155,791







160,219



Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net





268,992







317,141





















Total Non-current Assets





444,420







499,876





















Total Assets



$

20,144,653





$

10,060,473





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Note payable



$

75,689





$

-



VAT and other taxes payable





525,120







548,630



Salary payable





353,139







129,711



Accrued liabilities and other payables





436,906







180,394



Due to related parties





46,547







241,097



Operating lease liabilities





144,485







170,082



Operating lease liabilities - related party





23,213







18,737





















Total Current Liabilities





1,605,099







1,288,651





















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion





91,547







123,404



Operating lease liabilities - related party - noncurrent portion





-







9,705





















Total Non-current Liabilities





91,547







133,109





















Total Liabilities





1,696,646







1,421,760





















EQUITY:

















TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:

















Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

















Class A ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 47,500,000 shares authorized; 

6,825,000 and 3,750,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2021

and October 31, 2020, respectively





6,825







3,750



Class B ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 2,500,000 shares

authorized; 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2021 and

October 31, 2020





1,250







1,250



Additional paid-in capital





17,609,386







7,696,468



Retained earnings





480,141







884,076



Statutory reserve





170,066







170,066



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - foreign currency

translation adjustment





179,828







(117,392)



Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity





18,447,496







8,638,218



Non-controlling interest





511







495





















Total Equity





18,448,007







8,638,713





















Total Liabilities and Equity



$

20,144,653





$

10,060,473



 

 

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)













For the Six Months Ended April 30,







2021





2020

















REVENUES

















Commissions



$

1,636,835





$

707,794





















Total Revenues





1,636,835







707,794





















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling and marketing





858,448







518,734



Selling and marketing - related parties





940







13,038



General and administrative - professional fees





656,534







49,240



General and administrative - compensation and related benefits





424,225







355,710



General and administrative - related parties





10,139







4,716



General and administrative - other





152,044







134,141





















Total Operating Expenses





2,102,330







1,075,579





















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS





(465,495)







(367,785)





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest income





1,038







87,886



Interest income - related party





-







6,390



Other income





67,438







42,431





















Total Other Income, net





68,476







136,707





















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES





(397,019)







(231,078)





















INCOME TAXES





6,917







4,631





















NET LOSS



$

(403,936)





$

(235,709)





















LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST





(1)







(2)





















NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS



$

(403,935)





$

(235,707)





















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:

















NET LOSS





(403,936)







(235,709)



OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)





297,237







(23,551)



COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



$

(106,699)





$

(259,260)



LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-

CONTROLLING INTEREST





16







(4)



COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG

HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS



$

(106,715)





$

(259,256)





















NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG

HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:

















Basic and diluted



$

(0.06)





$

(0.05)





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:

















Basic and diluted





6,560,497







5,000,000



 

 

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



















For the Six Months Ended April 30,







2021





2020

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net loss



$

(403,936)





$

(235,709)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:

















Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets





13,492







13,679



Amortization of right-of-use assets





132,622







-



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable





923,218







(92,021)



Security deposit





4,495







1,626



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





134,880







32,093



Due from related parties





-







(15,245)



VAT and other taxes payable





(41,633)







(4,307)



Salary payable





218,031







76,746



Accrued liabilities and other payables





250,097







10,923



Due to related parties





10,071







57,711



Operating lease liabilities - related party





(6,141)







25,331



Operating lease liabilities





(141,073)







-





















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES





1,094,123







(129,173)





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Purchase of property and equipment





-







(5,935)





















NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES





-







(5,935)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds received from note payable





75,165







-



Proceeds received from related parties' borrowings





1,652,137







-



Repayments made for related parties' borrowings





(1,863,143)







-



Proceeds received from equity offering





12,300,000







5,000



Disbursements for equity offering costs





(1,449,770)







(349,345)





















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





10,714,389







(344,345)





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH





238,374







(19,561)





















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH





12,046,886







(499,014)





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of period





6,923,495







6,966,586





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period



$

18,970,381





$

6,467,572





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















Cash paid for:

















Interest



$

-





$

-



Income taxes



$

597





$

-





















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf



$

267,610





$

-





















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED

CASH

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



$

6,137,689





$

6,243,029



Restricted cash at beginning of period





785,806







723,557



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



$

6,923,495





$

6,966,586





















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

18,160,102





$

5,743,827



Restricted cash at end of period





810,279







723,745



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

18,970,381





$

6,467,572



  

