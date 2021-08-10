BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2021.
Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "During the first half of the fiscal year 2021, we delivered significant growth as our revenue increased by 131.3% to $1.64 million, compared to the same period of the fiscal year 2020. Driven by positive results from our marketing activities and continuous economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in China, we achieved our highest ever half year revenue. However, due to the increased professional fees related to the Company's initial public offering, our net loss increased by 71.4% to $0.40 million compared to the same period of the fiscal year 2020. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on customers' needs, expand our core service offerings, improve operational efficiency, and strive to achieve sustainable and high-quality growth to create significant value for our shareholders."
First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights
For the Six Months Ended April 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
Revenue
1.64
0.71
131.3%
Operating expenses
2.10
1.08
95.5%
Loss from operations
(0.46)
(0.37)
26.6%
Operating margin
(28.4)%
(52.0)%
23.6%
Net loss
(0.40)
(0.24)
71.4%
Loss per share
(0.06)
(0.05)
20.0%
- Revenue increased by 131.3% to $1.64 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.71 million for the same period of last year, primarily attributable to the growth of our business in China resulting from the increase in our marketing activities.
- Operating expenses increased by 95.5% to $2.10 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $1.08 million for the same period of last year.
- Operating margin was (28.4)% for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to (52.0)% for the same period of last year.
- Net loss was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.24 million for the same period of last year.
- Loss per share was $0.06 for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.05 for the same period of last year.
First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Revenue
Revenue increased by $0.93 million, or 131.3%, to $1.64 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.71 million for the same period of last year. This significant increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the growth of our business in China resulting from the increase in our marketing activities. We launched aggressive advertising campaigns to attract new customers.
Operating Expenses
Third party and related party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.33 million, or 61.6%, to $0.86 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.53 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in our marketing activities and the launch of aggressive advertising campaigns.
Third party and related party general and administrative expenses increased by $0.70 million, or 128.6%, to $1.24 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, from $0.54 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the increased professional fees, compensation and related benefits and travel and entertainment expenses, and partially offset by the decreased rent and related utilities expenses.
Total operating expenses increased by $1.02 million, or 95.5%, to $2.10 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021 from $1.08 million for the same period of last year.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was $0.46 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.37 million for the same period of last year.
The operating margin was (28.4)% for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to (52.0)% for the same period of last year.
Other Income (Expense)
Other income (expense) primarily includes interest income from notes receivable and bank deposits, and miscellaneous income. Other income, net, was $0.07 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.14 million for the same period of last year.
Loss before Income Tax
Loss before income tax was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.23 million for the same period of last year.
Income tax expense was $6,917 for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $4,631 for the same period of last year.
Net Loss and Loss per Share
Net loss was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.24 million for the same period of last year. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $0.40 million, or loss per share of $0.06 for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to $0.24 million, or loss per share of $0.05 for the same period of last year.
Financial Conditions
As of April 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $18.16 million, compared to $6.14 million as of October 31, 2020. Total working capital was $18.10 million as of April 30, 2021, compared to $8.27 million as of October 31, 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.09 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.13 million for the same period of last year.
There were no investing activities for the six months ended April 30, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was $5,935 for the same period of last year.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $10.71 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021, compare to net cash used in financing activities of $0.34 million for the same period of last year.
About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd
TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.
For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@tianrx.com
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1 917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
As of
April 30, 2021
October 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,160,102
$
6,137,689
Restricted cash
810,279
785,806
Accounts receivable
359,268
1,247,059
Deferred offering costs
-
895,567
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
370,584
494,476
Total Current Assets
19,700,233
9,560,597
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Security deposit - noncurrent portion
7,813
7,419
Property and equipment, net
11,824
15,097
Intangible assets, net
155,791
160,219
Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net
268,992
317,141
Total Non-current Assets
444,420
499,876
Total Assets
$
20,144,653
$
10,060,473
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Note payable
$
75,689
$
-
VAT and other taxes payable
525,120
548,630
Salary payable
353,139
129,711
Accrued liabilities and other payables
436,906
180,394
Due to related parties
46,547
241,097
Operating lease liabilities
144,485
170,082
Operating lease liabilities - related party
23,213
18,737
Total Current Liabilities
1,605,099
1,288,651
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion
91,547
123,404
Operating lease liabilities - related party - noncurrent portion
-
9,705
Total Non-current Liabilities
91,547
133,109
Total Liabilities
1,696,646
1,421,760
EQUITY:
TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:
Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
Class A ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 47,500,000 shares authorized;
6,825
3,750
Class B ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 2,500,000 shares
1,250
1,250
Additional paid-in capital
17,609,386
7,696,468
Retained earnings
480,141
884,076
Statutory reserve
170,066
170,066
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - foreign currency
179,828
(117,392)
Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity
18,447,496
8,638,218
Non-controlling interest
511
495
Total Equity
18,448,007
8,638,713
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
20,144,653
$
10,060,473
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
For the Six Months Ended April 30,
2021
2020
REVENUES
Commissions
$
1,636,835
$
707,794
Total Revenues
1,636,835
707,794
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling and marketing
858,448
518,734
Selling and marketing - related parties
940
13,038
General and administrative - professional fees
656,534
49,240
General and administrative - compensation and related benefits
424,225
355,710
General and administrative - related parties
10,139
4,716
General and administrative - other
152,044
134,141
Total Operating Expenses
2,102,330
1,075,579
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(465,495)
(367,785)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
1,038
87,886
Interest income - related party
-
6,390
Other income
67,438
42,431
Total Other Income, net
68,476
136,707
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(397,019)
(231,078)
INCOME TAXES
6,917
4,631
NET LOSS
$
(403,936)
$
(235,709)
LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
(1)
(2)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD
$
(403,935)
$
(235,707)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:
NET LOSS
(403,936)
(235,709)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)
297,237
(23,551)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
(106,699)
$
(259,260)
LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-
16
(4)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG
$
(106,715)
$
(259,256)
NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG
Basic and diluted
$
(0.06)
$
(0.05)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic and diluted
6,560,497
5,000,000
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
For the Six Months Ended April 30,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(403,936)
$
(235,709)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
13,492
13,679
Amortization of right-of-use assets
132,622
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
923,218
(92,021)
Security deposit
4,495
1,626
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
134,880
32,093
Due from related parties
-
(15,245)
VAT and other taxes payable
(41,633)
(4,307)
Salary payable
218,031
76,746
Accrued liabilities and other payables
250,097
10,923
Due to related parties
10,071
57,711
Operating lease liabilities - related party
(6,141)
25,331
Operating lease liabilities
(141,073)
-
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
1,094,123
(129,173)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
-
(5,935)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-
(5,935)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds received from note payable
75,165
-
Proceeds received from related parties' borrowings
1,652,137
-
Repayments made for related parties' borrowings
(1,863,143)
-
Proceeds received from equity offering
12,300,000
5,000
Disbursements for equity offering costs
(1,449,770)
(349,345)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
10,714,389
(344,345)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
238,374
(19,561)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
12,046,886
(499,014)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of period
6,923,495
6,966,586
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period
$
18,970,381
$
6,467,572
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for:
Interest
$
-
$
-
Income taxes
$
597
$
-
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf
$
267,610
$
-
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
$
6,137,689
$
6,243,029
Restricted cash at beginning of period
785,806
723,557
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
$
6,923,495
$
6,966,586
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
18,160,102
$
5,743,827
Restricted cash at end of period
810,279
723,745
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
18,970,381
$
6,467,572
