SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopher Spano has joined Prolific 1, the leading distribution partner across the sports and entertainment industry as the EVP of Business Development. As a key member of the team, Spano will continue to grow the company's extensive portfolio of clients as well as provide actionable insight to increase results for partners.
Spano is coming from Orlando City SC, where he served as the Vice President of Ticketing overseeing all areas of Ticketing, Member Services and Operations. Under his leadership, Orlando City became one of the top teams in Major League Soccer in new ticket sales. Spano was also selected to serve on the MLS Ticket Committee beginning in 2020 and has been featured by ESPN and Sportico around best practices and strategies for ticket sales.
Prior to Orlando City, Spano held leadership positions with the Boston Bruins, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the American Hockey League. During his tenure with the Buccaneers, he was responsible for identifying and opening the NFL's first regional sales office in Sarasota, FL and served on a leadership team that achieved the number one ranking multiple times in both Group Sales and Customer Service. As the Vice President of Team Business Services for the American Hockey League, the league experienced all-time highs in both ticket sales and corporate partnership revenue.
"Prolific 1 is excited to welcome Chris to our team," states Mike Garvie, CEO of Prolific 1. "With his extensive background in the ticketing industry, we look forward to leveraging his knowledge and expertise in furthering developing our business and partnerships across the live event space."
A native of Chicopee, MA, Spano will relocate to Connecticut in the near future to assume his new role.
