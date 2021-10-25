MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) today announced tickets are now on sale for the inaugural JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies virtual fundraiser and celebration event. The Benefit for Babies will take place virtually on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 5:00-6:30 PM EST. The event will bring together trade, consumer, and media audiences for an impactful evening to remember.
This fundraising event is a must-attend occasion with the goal of giving back to those who give so much to us - babies. All ticket holders will receive an official Party Box and are encouraged to gather their colleagues and friends to "Party Where You Are" during this virtual celebration.
"The Benefit for Babies event is a critical initiative for JPMA Cares as it fuels our mission to directly improve the lives of babies in need," said Kelly Mariotti, JPMA's executive director. "This year's virtual event will lay the foundation for our ability to join hands with the industry, parents, and advocates alike, to successfully ensure that future generations have the resources and support they need to thrive."
Event highlights to include:
JPMA Innovation Awards
The 2021 JPMA Innovation Awards, sponsored by Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes What to Expect and BabyCenter, will honor the year's most innovative baby products, including high-tech and interactive toys, game-changing apps, and life-saving safety gear. New to this year's lineup of 11 categories, awards will be announced for "Editor's Pick" and "Most Innovative of All Time." Attendees will have first access to the results of the highly coveted most innovative products of 2021.
In addition, the "Parent's Pick" award will be announced live during the event. Parent's Pick is chosen by parents across the country. Voting for the Parent's Pick award is now live and ends November 8th at midnight via https://www.jpma.org/page/parents-pick.
Live & Silent Auction
Attendees can look forward to participating in the Benefit for Babies live and silent auctions, featuring unique items including trips, experiences, sports & entertainment memorabilia, and much more! The silent auction will be open to the public, so even those not attending will be able to place bids on their favorite items.
About JPMA Cares
JPMA Cares contributes to the long-term success of babies and young children by reducing barriers to healthy development, ensuring fundamental needs are met, and promoting a safe and nurturing environment for them to learn and grow. JPMA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded by JPMA (the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) and supported by the broader baby and children's products industry. Learn more at http://www.jpma.org/jpmacares.
About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.
JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America. To find out more about JPMA, our Certification Program and Certified products, and for a complete listing of JPMA Members, please visit https://www.jpma.org. Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA, on Instagram @JPMABuiltforBaby and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.
