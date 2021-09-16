SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tickr, the leading AI-powered central data solution for maximizing retail sales, marketing and brand performance, today announced the addition of former Google and Procter & Gamble executive Albert Chan to its management team as Chief Revenue Officer. The move comes as Tickr sees increasing demand for its predictive, unified data solution to major consumer brands, distributors and retailers.
Since the introduction of Tickr OmniView and its partnership with leading wholesale distributors RNDC and LibDib, the company has seen strong interest and customer growth with consumer brands. Albert will help to grow awareness with CPG and other companies looking to consolidate their siloed data into faster actionable insights through Tickr's predictive analytics solution.
"We are thrilled to welcome Albert as our new Chief Revenue Officer," said Tyler Peppel, Tickr Founder and CEO. "His background makes him uniquely suited to understand the evolving needs in the CPG and retail industries. Coming from Google, Albert also understands how to partner with clients to leverage data, technology and cutting-edge ideas to accelerate the speed of insight generation."
Albert brings nearly two decades of experience in CPG and retail as well as knowledge from Google, P&G, and the Harvard Business School to serve customers that need better analytical and data solutions. He has formed Joint Business Plans and worked with enterprise clients including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Instacart, and hundreds of SMB clients such as Clif Bar & Company, Guess, Toms, and more.
"It's an honor to be appointed Tickr CRO and lead its immensely talented sales and marketing teams," commented Albert. "Having managed and supported some of the world's largest consumer brands in both the CPG and technology industries, I have a deep appreciation for Tickr's advanced capabilities and its critical role as a leader in predictive analytics within the dynamic and evolving consumer and retail landscape. I look forward to building on the company's success, market position, and competitive advantages to deepen its connection with customers."
Tickr OmniView offers complete real-time cross-channel data integration, deep AI-powered insights, and predictive analytics, enabling CPG's and retailers to optimize the mix of marketing and sales across traditional, digital, and in-store.
Tickr customers include Adidas, Apple, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Merck, RNDC and Starbucks, among others.
Learn more at tickr.com.
About Tickr
