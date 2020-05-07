NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, announced an exclusive membership offer to Walmart.com shoppers with select purchases. Customers can access a free 4-month trial of TIDAL Premium followed by a discounted monthly payment of $7.99 (normally $9.99), bundled with select audio products including from Google, JLab, Sony Electronics and Xiaomi.
Music lovers who take advantage of this offer will be able to tap into unlimited access to TIDAL's diverse range of content, including over 60 million tracks across all genres, 250,000 music videos, curated playlists, documentaries, live concert footage, original shows and more.
Immediately upon creating an account, members will receive a personalized "Welcome Mix" which features music from their favorite artists and inspires new music discovery. Users can enjoy their various music tastes with laidback "My Video Mix" streaming -- TIDAL's video discovery feature which curates custom video mixes based on content and listening behavior. Available via Airplay, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and Android TV, members can discover more of what they love in a fresh and relaxing way.
More than just a streaming service - through TIDAL's programming, members have been able to gain access to exclusive listening events, concerts, meet and greets and more with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Anderson .Paak, Future, Jennifer Lopez and more. Additionally, with series such as Rap Radar, CRWN, Car Test and In Conversation as well as campaigns like TIDAL At Home multi-channel livestream series and more, the platform has provided members with premiere access to their favorite artists.
Learn more about TIDAL's bundle deals at Walmart here.
About TIDAL
TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.
Available in 55 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.