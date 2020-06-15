NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, global music and entertainment platform, TIDAL is giving Best Buy customers an exclusive membership offer with select hardware purchases. Music fans can access special offers for both Premium and HiFi memberships in-store and online including:
- 3-month free trial of TIDAL Premium with select hardware purchases
- 3-month free trial of TIDAL Hi-Fi with select hardware purchases and a discounted monthly rate of $14.99 (normally $19.99) upon completion of trial
- Discounted annual membership at the cost of only eight months ($79.99 for Premium or $119.99 for HiFi)
Shoppers can take advantage of the discounted membership with the purchase of select speakers, TVs, receivers, streaming media devices and headphones, as well as select Magnolia Home Theater Audio products in-store and online. Memberships will be paid for and managed via Best Buy. For more details, visit BestBuy.com/TIDAL.
TIDAL offers music lovers unlimited access to its extensive catalogue of over 60 million tracks across all genres, 250,000 music videos, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team and hundreds of live events. Immediately upon creating an account, members will receive a personalized "Welcome Mix" featuring music from their favorite artists and inspiring new music discovery.
Members will also be able to customize their TIDAL experience: from personalizing their recommendations to syncing with compatible Smart home and car devices like Apple TV, Amazon Echo, Samsung TV, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – the platform can be seamlessly integrated into members' everyday lives.
More than just a streaming service – through TIDAL's programming, members have been able to gain access to exclusive listening events, concerts, meet-and-greets and more with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Anderson .Paak, Future, Jennifer Lopez and more. Additionally, with series such as Rap Radar, CRWN, Car Test and In Conversation as well as initiatives like TIDAL Unplugged and more, the platform has provided members with premiere access to their favorite artists.
About TIDAL
TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.
Available in 55 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.