CINCINNATI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Cleaners, the nation's leading on-demand dry cleaning and laundry service franchise, is thrilled to announce its first multi-unit agreement in California. Jon and Megan Mut, owners of Clean Rock Ventures, LLC, are committed to open five Tide Cleaners in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, California.
Tide Cleaners, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a brick-and-mortar dry cleaning and laundry concept. Agile Pursuits Franchising, Inc., a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, launched the franchise system in 2008. Currently, Tide Cleaners has 180 locally owned and operated locations in more than two dozen states.
"We are very excited to bring Tide Cleaners to our native state of California," said Jon Mut. "Everyone is familiar with the Tide name. It exudes credibility, and we are confident that we're going to provide a wonderful, much-needed service to the San Fernando Valley."
Jon and Megan Mut have deep roots in southern California. Both attended California State University before working for Habitat for Humanity, the non-profit organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Roslyn. Megan and Jon started their own company, Boswell Construction, in 2009.
"For me, Tide Cleaners is an amazing chapter in our lives. We've worked hard to get here, and to finally be a part of a pristine brand like Tide is a dream come true," said Megan Mut. "Tide Cleaners has a model and product unlike any other dry-cleaning service in the industry. I use Tide's laundry detergent at home to ensure my children's clothes stay crisp and clean. I've been a proud consumer of this brand for years. As a franchisee, I can't wait to provide impeccable service to our community with a brand I truly trust."
Megan and Jon plan to open their first southern California location within a year and they hope to open more locations beyond the five-unit agreement in the future.
"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into one of the largest states in the country," said Andrew Gibson, President of Tide Cleaners. "I'm eager to welcome Jon and Megan to our team. We look forward to helping them grow and thrive in California."
About Tide Cleaners
Tide Cleaners represents Tide, America's number one laundry detergent, which has been a trusted brand for more than 70 years. Agile Pursuits Franchising, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, launched Tide Cleaners, a brick-and-mortar dry cleaning and laundry concept, in 2008 with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tide Cleaners is currently the second-largest dry cleaner in the United States based on number of units and is tracking to be number one by the end of 2020.
The Tide Cleaners business model provides numerous solutions to make getting clean clothes more convenient for busy people. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company has 190 locally-owned and operated locations in more than two dozen states and over 1,800 locker locations across the U.S.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
