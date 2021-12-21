SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Rock Holdings ("Tide Rock") announced the acquisition of Bayless Manufacturing LLC ("Bayless") in Valencia, California. The acquisition marks the holding company's expansion into the metals industry to complement its interconnect solutions, cable assembly and plastic subcomponent manufacturing businesses. This year, Tide Rock added five new platforms to its growing portfolio, including PDM, Summit Seed Coatings, Pikes Peak Plastics and American Recycling Company.
Since 1978, Bayless has built three successful businesses: Precision Sheet Metal Manufacturing, Machining Operations, and Coating. Today, the company is known for its high-quality, grained aluminum silk-screened front panels for high-end equipment, typically used by industrial machinery, automotive and medical equipment manufacturers. Bayless also complements other Tide Rock portfolio companies, and it looks forward to potential synergies and unique opportunities.
"Tide Rock has been interested in the metals and machining space for a while now. Many of our manufacturing companies' customers have metal fabrication needs. With Bayless, we can now offer them high quality metal fabrication, machining, and coating capabilities based in the U.S. and with capacity to scale," Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock, said.
Robert Lummus joined Bayless Manufacturing as its new Chief Executive Officer. He is working closely with Founder Earl Bayless to ensure a smooth transition and then build upon the foundation to grow the company to the next level.
Lummus served as President of International Aerospace Coatings (IAC) and Vice President of Sector Operations at StandardAero, where he was responsible for the Global MRO business, working across Gas Turbine Overhaul, Avionics, Precision Sheet Metal Structures, Coatings, and Engineering. Prior to StandardAero, he spent 20 years working in large public corporations, including GE, Boeing, and Harley Davidson.
"Bayless has a reputation of having long-lasting customer relationships and high-quality processes," said Lummus. "Thanks to the support of the Tide Rock team, Bayless is well placed for significant growth within the metals and machining space. I consider it an honor to be leading the talented and successful team into 2022 and beyond."
Tide Rock is actively pursuing additional metal fabrication or machining group to grow into the metals space. For more information about Tide Rock and Bayless, visit tiderockholdings.com and baylessmfg.com.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
Media Contact
Graham Banks
VP of Corporate Development
(508) 789 1861
Candice Marshall
Chief Marketing Officer
646-246-0426
cmarshall@tiderockholdings.com
Media Contact
Candice Marshall, Tide Rock Holdings, +1 6462460426, cmarshall@tiderockholdings.com
Graham Banks, Tide Rock Holdings, (508) 789 1861, gbanks@tiderockholdings.com
SOURCE Tide Rock Holdings