SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Rock Holdings ("Tide Rock"), a San Diego-based holding company, strategically acquired Cal Micro Recycling ("Cal Micro") to diversify their recycling portfolio.
The acquisition offers Tide Rock the opportunity to diversify its material supplier base and increase recycling opportunities. "We are excited to expand our exposure to recycling through our investment in Cal Micro," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. "Its ability to fulfill product destruction contracts, as well as handle glass, e-waste and mattress recycling, complements our existing holding, American Recycling, and its handling of bulk plastic, cardboard, paper, metal, and organic waste. Together they provide comprehensive recycling services throughout California."
Operating out of a 90,000-square-foot processing facility based in the City of Ontario, California, Cal Micro is a trusted solutions provider for the proper disposal of e-waste, CRT glass, mattress recycling, and general product destruction. Cal Micro's strict adherence to State and Federal regulations, superior customer service, and innovation were the primary elements that contributed to the company's rapid growth. As a B2B integrated commercial recycler, Cal Micro is permitted by CalRecycle and California Department of Toxic Substances Control to recycle e-waste and glass materials.
Current CEO Roy Dann has led the Cal Micro team since its inception. "Throughout the acquisition negotiation process, I was most impressed with Tide Rock. They're reasonable and fair business people," said Dann, "That gives me a sense of confidence that they'll deliver on their promise to preserve Cal Micro's legacy by continuing to serve its strong customer base and deliver growth through strategic opportunities in sales and marketing."
For additional information about Tide Rock, Cal Micro, or its recently acquired companies, please visit tiderockholdings.com and calmicrousa.com
About Tide Rock and Cal Micro Recycling
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
Founded in 2002 in Ontario, California, Cal Micro is a certified integrated B2B recycling service provider of cost-effective e-waste recycling and destruction solutions. The company helps clients reduce their carbon footprint while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance. Visit calmicrousa.com for more information.
