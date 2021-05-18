SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Rock Holdings ("Tide Rock"), a San Diego-based holding company, acquired Plastics Design & Manufacturing ("PDM") last week. Based in Centennial, CO, PDM has been a leader in custom plastic heavy-gauge thermoforming for more than 40 years.
Expanding within the plastics industry is a strategic move for Tide Rock, which also owns Interconnect Solutions Company ("ISC"), a contract manufacturer and supplier of custom interconnect solutions, including cable assemblies, wire harnesses, and overmolded solutions. PDM, like ISC, provides its customers with high-quality solutions used in harsh environments, such as commercial and military aircraft, lifesaving medical devices, defense systems, industrial products, and others. Tide Rock expects this acquisition to expand both companies' capabilities and capacity.
PDM is the western region's largest plastics thermoforming operation with a 110,000 sq. ft. facility. The company is primed to grow with existing and new customers and, in collaboration with ISC, will be able to offer customers a broader set of solutions.
Michael Engler, CEO of ISC and the new CEO of PDM, is excited about what the acquisition means for the companies' customers. "PDM offers a broad set of plastic thermoforming capabilities, including pressure forming, profile extrusion, machining, assembly, and custom painting with optional EMI shielding. I am very much looking forward to working with the PDM team to determine how to expand our solutions to help solve the challenges their customers are facing. I think this is the beginning of a great journey."
PDM President, Trent Cunningham, said, "I am glad to be working with Michael and the Tide Rock team. The plan and strategy they created to execute this transition were excellent and as seamless as they could be. While this is a big change, my team and I are committed to building on the reputation and relationships we have developed, but also look forward to expanding our business."
On the heels of closing >$100M of fundraising, Tide Rock is actively looking for thermoforming, injection molding, and other plastics manufacturing companies to acquire.
To learn more about Tide Rock Holdings or Plastics Design & Manufacturing, please visit http://www.tiderockholdings.com, http://www.plasticsdesign-mfg.com, and http://www.interconnectsolutions.com.
