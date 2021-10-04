SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pikes Peak Plastics Co, LLC, ("Pikes Peak") located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, joins Tide Rock Holdings as its seventh portfolio company. Pikes Peak is a full-service plastic injection molding and component manufacturing company, serving the industrial, electronics, aerospace, medical, consumer and recreation industries.
"This investment strategically expands our plastics manufacturing capabilities to include thermoforming, overmolding, and injection molding. Our companies cover the large majority of our customers' plastic components manufacturing needs," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. Last May, Tide Rock entered the plastics component manufacturing industry by acquiring Plastics Design & Manufacturing ("PDM"), a manufacturing of custom heavy-gauge thermoformed plastics parts.
Industry veteran, Michael Engler, CEO of Interconnect Solutions Company ("ISC") and PDM, will lead Pikes Peak Plastics alongside Hal Alameddine, President and former Owner of the company, who will serve as an industry consultant and strategic advisor to Engler. Together, they look forward to partnering with customers to find synergies across plastics, interconnect, and contract manufacturing.
"Pikes Peak allows us to expand our offering and capabilities to meet our customers' needs," says Engler, "With this acquisition, we will increase our synergies and reduce the value stream across all our businesses; and we will have a reliable, compatible solution built in the U.S. This gives us an onshore solution as a response to the global supply chain challenges facing everyone today."
Tide Rock is actively investing across sub-component manufacturing industries, in addition to other manufacturing, distribution, business and healthcare services companies. To learn more about Tide Rock Holdings or Pikes Peak, please visit tiderockholdings.com and pikespeakplastics.com.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
