ATLANTA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier4 Group is pleased to announce the launch of the Technology Advisory Partnership Program (TAPP). The need for on-point IT decision-making and strategies to drive innovation and meet the challenges of today's fast-evolving business climate makes this customizable advisory service an indispensable solution for organizations.
Designed by IT leaders for IT leaders, TAPP is an annual membership program available nationwide at three different membership levels. TAPP provides trusted advice and strategic guidance to help IT organizations:
- Hone IT strategy and ensure alignment to business vision
- Develop a strategy for change
- Ensure programs and projects are successfully delivered on time
- Ensure the right infrastructure is in place to meet needs for strategic projects
- Rationalize tools, invest in and adopt effective technologies
- Evaluate constantly changing IT trends and make recommendations
- Advise on upgrades to enterprise architecture and networks delivery models for greater agility
- Minimize security risk and exposure
- Optimize IT spending
- Build best practices for planning and managing IT
- Develop and maintain a high performing IT organization
"The TAPP program is unique because members have access to their own trusted advisor who will intimately get to know their business and provide a fully customized approach to meet their needs. Additionally, our trusted advisors have actual hands-on experience in the corporate world as IT leaders," stated Betsy Robinson, Tier4 Group's President & CEO.
Michael Long, Georgia's 2013 CIO of the Year, will be leading the TAPP membership program. Michael has 20 years' experience in CIO and IT executive roles in healthcare, government, hospitality, logistics and security industries. Michael achieved a nationwide ranking of #46 on Information Week's list, featuring the "Elite 100" for technology and innovation and is a two-time Georgia Technology Authority award winner for technology and innovation.
"Engaging an external trusted advisor resource through TAPP is an effective and cost-efficient way of supplementing internal resources in order to succeed in reaching corporate goals on time and on budget," stated Michael Long.
Michael is joined by a team of seasoned IT executives, including Julie Merriman. Julie had a 25-year distinguished career with The Coca-Cola Company. Under Julie's direction, Coca-Cola developed and successfully implemented a highly innovative multi-cloud strategy.
"As most IT professionals have experienced, a hiccup or failure on a major project can waste considerable time and money. A TAPP membership is a great resource to not only avoid these costly mistakes but to ensure successful delivery on your projects," stated Julie Merriman.
About Tier4 Group
Tier4 Group is a women-owned technology Talent, Professional Services, Advisory and Information Security firm with a national reach. Whether an organization needs to hire a software developer or CIO, leverage our experienced team of consulting resources to complete an IT project and assessment, or secure its business through a comprehensive range of cybersecurity products and services, Tier4 Group's award-winning team has resources in place to meet these needs with flexibility and superior service.
