TORONTO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading provider of global relationship management solutions to capital markets, investment banking, and investment management firms, has appointed Jiro Okochi as President, responsible for managing the global operations of the firm. His hire comes at a time of increasing demand for collaboration, compliance, and workflow tools to streamline the digital transformation taking place across capital markets firms.
Okochi is a highly experienced financial markets executive, who spent the first decade of his career selling derivatives and managing structured products sales teams. In 1999, he founded Reval, one of the first true fintech SaaS companies, which provides enterprise treasury and risk management solutions to more than 650 major corporations and banks in over 20 countries.
As Tier1 enters the next phase of its growth, Okochi will manage business operations globally, while CEO Mark Notten will focus on corporate growth strategy, including potential acquisitions and key client and partner relationships.
"Jiro is a true visionary with a track record of exceptional business and sales leadership," said Notten. "His passion for delivering results on behalf of customers, and his deep understanding of the way financial institutions communicate with their stakeholders, will position him well to expand and support our blue-chip capital markets, investment banking and investment management client franchise."
"I am excited to be joining Tier1 and the talented team that is dedicated to supporting its impressive client community," said Okochi. "Together, I'm confident that we are best positioned to help financial institutions transition to an integrated digital strategy across research, trading and deal management, a necessity in the 'new normal' of remote working due to COVID-19."
"We are planning a phase of rapid growth and we are thrilled to bring in a leader of Jiro's caliber as a proven technology and business leader who has been at the epicenter of change in financial markets," said Neil Ferris, chairman of Tier1. "He joins the firm at a time when it is poised to capitalize on the growing reliance on innovation to better service institutional clients."
Tier1 has invested in its executive team, most recently with Paul Chesek, EVP, Head of Sales; Rastko Starcevic, Head of Alliances; David Cotten, SVP, Client Services; and Rina Whittaker, VP, Product and Design.
Since receiving growth equity financing in 2017 from a group of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners, with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures, the firm has also accelerated its investments in creating collaborative relationship management tools.
ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS
Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in global relationship management solutions for the financial industry. It empowers its clients to increase productivity, reduce relationship risk and enhance customer ROI. Tier1 augments the Salesforce platform with a capital markets grade security engine, coverage management and accelerated web and mobile workflows to support the unique requirements of Capital Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking and Investment Management professionals. Trusted worldwide, its flexible, scalable solutions empower collaboration, transparency and communication across the institutional financial ecosystem. In 2017, Tier1 Financial Solutions received significant equity capital to accelerate growth from a group of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com.