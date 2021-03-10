TIFFIN, Ohio, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiffin Metal Products announces the sale of its Outdoor Advertising Products Division to Formetco, Inc. of Duluth, GA. Tiffin will transfer the production of Outdoor Advertising products to Formetco. The deal officially closed on March 8, 2021.
Both parties' sales and engineering departments are working together to ensure a seamless transition with products manufactured according to Tiffin's standards. Customers will have the exact same products with expert service from Formetco.
"We wanted to ensure our billboard clients continued to have access to our products and replacement parts into the future. The logical choice was to reach out to the industry's largest full-service supplier, Formetco. We're happy for our clients and for the Outdoor Advertising Industry that Formetco will carry on the Tiffin product line," commented Matt Dysard, CEO of Tiffin Metal Products.
Formetco and Tiffin have been competing in the Outdoor Advertising industry for over 50 years. When asked about how the two came together for this purchase, Matt Xander, CEO of Formetco said, "Tiffin has been in the industry for almost a century. We were honored when they approached us about purchasing their billboard products division."
After 93 years of manufacturing innovative billboard products, Tiffin Metal Products Co. will now shift its attention to the global sales of their lines of material handling systems and lockers. The Material Handling division has seen such rapid growth that they added a 30,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Schmitten, Switzerland. Shortly thereafter, they announced a 74,000 square foot expansion in Tiffin, Ohio to keep up with demand.
"Converting our existing billboard manufacturing operations was necessary to accommodate growth. While we are excited about the direction we are headed, we've made a lot of great relationships over the years and our immediate focus is making sure our customers' needs are being met," further remarked Dysard.
