AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the Texas-based warm cookie delivery company now located throughout the southeastern U.S. announced today it is entering the Florida market in early 2022 with a new location in Tampa Heights, just north of downtown Tampa, Florida.
The new store will be located in The Pearl mixed-use retail center at the corner of West Palm Avenue and North Massachusetts Avenue. Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen say the brand chose Tampa for its next new market, following a Raleigh, N.C. store opening also scheduled for early 2022, because of enthusiastic demand on social media, as well as the city's strong business center and great culture.
"From our new Tampa store, we'll be in the perfect location to deliver moments of happiness and connection with our warm cookies and treats to new fans throughout downtown Tampa," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
Tiff's Treats delivers baked-to-order cookies warm from the oven from almost 70 locations across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, North Carolina and soon Florida. The new store's delivery range will include all of downtown Tampa and extend to several neighborhoods in the Greater Tampa/St. Petersburg area with courier delivery for an added charge.
A Territory Partnership Agreement led by Pixiu Investments, the investment firm of Eduardo Margain and Chris Loughlin, committed $10 million to support Tiff's Treats' expansion to Tampa, Raleigh and one more new market to be announced this year.
The funding follows $65 million raised in the last 5 years led by firms such as Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, CIC Partners and Capstar Partners. The company has also received investment from basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as tennis star Andy Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker, long-time Tiff's Treats fans who came on board as brand ambassadors in 2018.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 68 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 named ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
