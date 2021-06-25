AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the iconic Texas-based warm cookie delivery company dotting the southern U.S., is expanding to the Raleigh-Durham, N.C. market with a new location at 421 Daniels Street in The Village District shopping center, expected to open this December.
A Territory Partnership Agreement led by Pixiu Investments, the investment firm of Eduardo Margain and Chris Loughlin, committed $10 million to support Tiff's Treats' expansion to Raleigh and to two more new markets to be announced this year.
Tiff's Treats delivers baked-to-order cookies warm from the oven from 65 locations across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and North Carolina, with three Charlotte locations. "With the warm reception we were given in Charlotte, we've been eager to expand and deliver warm cookies to more people around North Carolina," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder. "The Village District was a clear choice for our first store in the Raleigh-Durham area. It's a great location for our delivery drivers and in a prime spot for shoppers to pick up a dozen cookies to-go."
Situated between downtown Raleigh and NC State University, The Village District shopping center (formerly Cameron Village) location allows Tiff's Treats to offer regular delivery service to downtown Raleigh, NC State and their surrounding neighborhoods. Courier delivery will extend service to Durham, Cary, North Hills and the Research Triangle area for an added charge.
The Pixiu Investments funding follows $65 million raised in the last 5 years led by firms such as Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, CIC Partners and Capstar Partners. The company has also received investment from basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as tennis star Andy Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker, long-time Tiff's Treats fans who came on board as brand ambassadors in 2018.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 65 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back with hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations and most store opening celebrations benefiting a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
Media Contact
Katie Gaide, Tiff's Treats, 5127455572, katiegaide@cookiedelivery.com
