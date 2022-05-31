Tiff's Treats, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand delivery brand that invented the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, announced today it has opened its second Oklahoma City location at 2410 Memorial Road, Suite C, in the Quail Springs Mall retail center.
Tiff's Treats, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand delivery brand that invented the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, announced today it has opened its second Oklahoma City location at 2410 Memorial Road, Suite C, in the Quail Springs Mall retail center.
The Quail Springs Mall location follows the business' first Oklahoma City store in Bricktown, which opened Spring 2021. The Quail Springs location expands Tiff's Treats delivery zone in greater Oklahoma City from Edmond to Norman for warm, fresh cookie delivery.
"We're so grateful for the warm welcome we've received in Oklahoma City over the past year and are looking forward to delivering warm cookies and memorable moments to more neighborhoods and businesses from our two Oklahoma City locations," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff's Treats.
Located at the corner of Highland Park Boulevard and the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, the new Tiff's Treats store is now open, baking 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, and delivering them warm from the oven within about an hour from when an order is placed, as well as offering pick-up and walk-in service. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Tiff's Treats is hiring team members for the new store, including Cookie Delivery Drivers, Kitchen Team Members and Managers. No baking or delivery driving experience is needed. Tiff's comprehensive training will teach members everything they need to know so they can deliver warm moments like a pro! Tiff's Treats store schedules are flexible for busy lives. Visit cookiedelivery.com/careers for more information
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, as 19 year old sophomores at the University of Texas at Austin, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered him a batch of warm cookies. This first warm moment inspired the couple to create the concept of warm cookie delivery and start Tiff's Treats with just $20, a cell phone and a dream. Today, the business has 78 retail distribution points in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, has grown to more than 1,800 employees, has donated well over $1 million to charities, and is valued at over $500 million. The founders are now married and the business continues to expand, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm.
Tiffany and Leon's bestselling book, It's Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff's Treats Kitchen, published by Harper Horizon, recounts their unlikely success story, and features homemade versions of some of Tiff's Treats' favorite cookie recipes. The book is available at booksellers nationwide. To learn more about Tiff's Treats visit http://www.cookiedelivery.com.
