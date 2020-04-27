SAN MATEO, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile, the world's leading smart location company, and Comcast have expanded their partnership. Select Comcast X1 and Flex set-top boxes and xFi Gateways can now act as extensions to the Tile network, addressing the everyday disruption of misplacing items around the home by potentially locating up to 10 million lost items daily.
When out of Bluetooth range, the Tile app on a users' phone or tablet acts as what Tile refers to as an access point. In other words, the mobile app is what locates the lost Tile's signal. By enabling Xfinity devices to also act as access points, a Tile user who previously had one access point at home, their mobile device, now has multiple to look for their lost Tile when needed. Tile is essentially creating finding hotspots in the home, dramatically extending and strengthening the company's finding power.
"The average person spends about 15 minutes a day looking for lost items," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "We've been working with Comcast to alleviate this daily disruption. By allowing Comcast Xfinity customers to use their xFI Gateways and X1 and Flex set-top boxes as finding extenders, the Tile network becomes stronger and ensures users will quickly and easily find lost or misplaced items, bringing convenience to their daily routine."
Tile and Comcast also improved upon the X1 remote functionality, introducing a feature to directly and audibly ring misplaced items. Customers can ring their Tile devices by saying things like, "Xfinity Home, find my keys." With the new ring functionality, the experience of Xfinity customers using Tile to keep track of their personal items will be even better.
"We're most proud of the solutions we create that solve everyday problems for our customers and our work with Tile will help millions of people across the country find their lost stuff even faster," said Matt Zelesko, CTO of TPX, Comcast.
The company recently surveyed customers about misplacing items in the home, finding that 44% of respondents have been late due to a misplaced item. The company continues to build on recent improvements to direct ring functionality with Google, and voice skills with Amazon Echo devices to support finding at home with a simple voice command.
About Tile™
Tile gives everything the power of smart location, locating up to six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. Just awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com