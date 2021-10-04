DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolene Corporation President, W. Scott Schilling, announced the promotion of Timothy D. Shoemaker to Vice President of Sales for the corporation effective immediately.  Mr. Shoemaker will lead Kolene's Sales and Business Development teams, reporting to Mr. Dennis McCardle, Executive Vice President- Sales and Technical Service.  Mr. Shoemaker was unanimously voted to join Kolene Corporation's Board of Directors and elected an officer of the company. 

"Tim's experience, starting in our engineering department designing Kolene equipment, has provided the technical knowledge and foundation to make him an invaluable asset and resource in our sales organization," said Mr. Schilling.  "As Kolene enters new markets and technologies, Tim's leadership will be paramount in our continued success in the industry."

Shoemaker, 34, holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from University of Detroit Mercy.  He joined Kolene in 2011 and is the great-grandson of Kolene's founder, John H. Shoemaker, and the son of Roger L. Shoemaker, the company's current CEO and Chairman of the Board.  

Founded in 1939, Detroit-based Kolene Corporation provides custom-designed and engineered equipment, specialized chemical formulations, and processes for cleaning and conditioning metal surfaces.  Kolene's products are used worldwide for casting cleaning, alloy descaling, coatings removal, engine rebuild and other demanding industrial and military applications. For more information visit www.kolene.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-shoemaker-appointed-kolene-corporation-vice-president-of-sales-301391253.html

SOURCE Kolene Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.