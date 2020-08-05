LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Skin Care and TerraCycle are delighted to announce their partnership to create a national recycling program to further Timeless' sustainability efforts. As one of the fastest growing skincare brands out of the U.S., Timeless Skin Care serves customers around the globe.
The California-based skin care company is launching the Recycling Envelope program on August 3rd across the United States, where Timeless serves over 220 000 unique customers a year.
CEO and Founder Veronica Pedersen says, "We are committed to minimizing our carbon footprint through initiatives like Terracycle. Sustainability, along with clean, concise formulas, are very important to our customers. TerraCycle is the perfect partner to assist us in continuing our efforts to care for the health of our skin and the planet."
While most of Timeless Skin Care's packaging is glass, this program represents the opportunity to recycle up to half a million containers that house some of Timeless Skin Care's most popular products. TerraCycle will collect and recycle the 2 Eye Serums, the Hydrating HA Sprays and the customer favorite, 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum. By volume, TerraCycle recycles over 97% of the waste that they collect.
Any Timeless customer can participate in the free program, which involves completing a simple form to receive the free envelope and mailing label, and then filling the envelope with up to three Timeless plastic products to mail in, postage free. https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/timeless-skin-care
About Timeless Skin Care
Timeless Skin Care was founded in 2009 by Alex and Veronica Pedersen with a mission to create advanced skin care solutions that are effective and affordable. Today, Timeless Skin Care has grown into a globally recognized brand known for their scientifically advanced ingredient serums and specialty products. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Rancho Cucamonga, Timeless manufactures all of their products in-house, with a head office in Newport Beach. www.timelessha.com
About TerraCycle
TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $25 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com
Contact:
Colleen Kirk
Kirk Group Media
310-251-0030
244742@email4pr.com