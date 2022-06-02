TimePayment announced the appointment of Michael Adams as Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, leading all revenue-related activities at the firm, and Mark Sheehan as Vice President & General Manager of Capital Markets & Strategic Partnerships, with a special focus on bolstering TimePayment's syndication relationships.
BURLINGTON, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimePayment, an award-winning FinTech company specializing in commercial equipment lease financing, has concluded a wave of expansion to position itself to excel post-pandemic, including making 30 front-end hires. TimePayment also announced the appointment of Michael Adams as Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, leading all revenue-related activities at the firm, and Mark Sheehan as Vice President & General Manager of Capital Markets & Strategic Partnerships, with a special focus on bolstering TimePayment's syndication relationships.
President & CEO Jay Haverty says of expansion, "We strive to provide the best sales support for our vendors. As a result, we provide our vendor partners with sales coverage teams that are focused solely on their industry. Our hiring of 30 new front-end employees reflects the growth we are seeing in application and funding volume across all of our industries."
In the executive suite, Michael Adams brings 30 years of leading sales and revenue functions in banking, payments and FinTech lending to TimePayment. Adams' legacy includes growing sales revenue at both Snap Advances and CAN Capital, as well as helping take FinTech payment processor Marqeta through its $15Bn IPO, while boosting customer satisfaction and retention across the board.
Haverty says of Adams, "It's a tall order asking someone to coordinate and centralize business development and marketing sales automation for some 30+ industry verticals. Mike has both the sales and project management experience to help us gain efficiencies of scale as we continue to enter even more vertical markets and grow our industry specialist sales teams."
Mark Sheehan has more than 40 years' experience across the leasing and information technology fields, including leadership roles at Lease Corporation of America, Crestmark Bank, Wintrust Capital, EverBank (now TIAA), PNC and Comdisco. Sheehan has been awarded Top Sales Producer 15 times, and at National City Bank (now PNC), he won the Excel Award, the bank's highest honor, at the national and regional levels. Sheehan will apply his deep knowledge to bolster Time Payment's syndication capabilities and explore strategic partnerships with institutional partners, banks and other financial institutions. "People think of us as a micro-ticket lender, but we do so much more than that," affirms Sheehan. "Our capital market relationships allow us to handle deals of nearly any size on behalf of our vendors."
"We are always interested in helping our vendors serve as many customers as we can," says Haverty. "Mark is going to be key in establishing stronger, deeper relationships with financial institutions to expand our credit window and enable us to ultimately say 'Yes' to more applicants on behalf of each of our vendors."
Michael Adams and TimePayment's Sales team, including its Diversified Industries, POS and Terminal Leasing, and Restaurant and Franchise groups, will be exhibiting at multiple trade shows this summer, including the Automate Conference, June 6–9 in Detroit, MI; the Southeast Acquirers Association's SEAA 2022, June 13–16 in Atlanta, GA; and the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), Sept. 12–17 in Chicago, IL. To contact Mark Sheehan about capital markets or strategic partnerships, visit the Contact page at TimePayment.com.
About TimePayment™
TimePayment is a Boston-based FinTech company owned by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. TimePayment leads the industry with technology tools and capital that enables equipment sellers and financial intermediaries to offer fast, paperless equipment lease financing to their customers. The company's proprietary credit scoring and risk-based transaction model delivers competitive lease financing solutions across the credit spectrum; from Fortune 500 companies to small business start-ups. TimePayment proudly serves more than 100,000 active accounts with transaction sizes ranging from $500 to over $500,000.
