TimePayment, a Boston-based FinTech company that leads the industry in multi-channel equipment lease finance, is pleased to announce its new membership with the Foodservice Equipment Distributors Association (FEDA), an association that provides education and advocacy on behalf of foodservice equipment dealers and distributors.
As a part of this membership, Sandra VanBuren, Director of Strategic Business Development and Cory Damm, VP & GM Restaurant Finance Group at TimePayment, will sit on FEDA's Industry Technology Committee. These two industry leaders, along with others, are tasked with providing valuable insight, guidance, and feedback to FEDA as they analyze data and navigate system challenges within the industry.
"We're excited to welcome TimePayment as an associate member who will lend their knowledge and expertise in support of dealers and distributors," FEDA CEO Tracy Mulqueen said.
VanBuren brings a unique perspective to the committee via her extensive knowledge of the industry allowing her a prescriptive insight into the potential successes of emerging technology solutions. Before her current role driving new partnerships at TimePayment, she worked directly with foodservice dealers as the Director of Strategy and Business Development at the Supply and Equipment Foodservice Alliance (SEFA). Damm, has a decade long track record of identifying and delivering FinTech solutions into the food service industry. At LeaseQ (later acquired by TimePayment), the first real-time comparison-shopping marketplace for vendor equipment sales, Cory led its successful deployment into multiple verticals following a career building custom fiscal solutions for Direct Capital's franchise business. He brings a perspective grounded in a bias towards action to the committee.
"TimePayment is excited to have the opportunity to bring the FinTech perspective to the ever-evolving technology challenges our industry faces," said VanBuren. "We are honored to be a part of a forward-thinking organization that is working to bring state-of-the-art technology into the foodservice industry."
In 2019, TimePayment greatly strengthened its already robust Restaurant Finance group by acquiring specialist platforms LeaseQ and Kingswood Leasing. These two acquisitions helped round out Time Payment's portfolio and increased its standing as the premiere equipment lease finance solution grounded in leading edge technology and customer experience.
Membership in FEDA will expand TimePayment's ability to deliver more innovative solutions to the foodservice industry, faster. They support FEDA's mission to drive technology initiatives that enhance streamlined data communications between foodservice distributors and manufacturers. This commitment solidifies TimePayment's unwavering dedication to providing technology solutions to the foodservice industry.
TimePayment is a Boston-based FinTech company owned by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. TimePayment leads the industry with technology tools and capital that enables equipment sellers and financial intermediaries to offer fast, paperless equipment lease financing to their customers. The company's proprietary credit scoring and risk-based transaction model delivers competitive lease financing solutions across the credit spectrum; from Fortune 500 companies to small business start-ups. TimePayment proudly serves more than 100,000 active accounts with transaction sizes ranging from $500 to over $500,000.
