TIMKEN_COMPANY_Logo.jpg

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

 By The Timken Company

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its first-quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, May 1, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call:              

Friday, May 1, 2020


10:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121


Or +1 323-794-2093


(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)


Conference ID: Timken's 1Q Earnings Call



Conference Call Replay:          

Replay Dial-In available through 


May 15, 2020:


888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820


Replay Passcode: 7402465



Live Webcast:                             

http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
neil.frohnapple@timken.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.