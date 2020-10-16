TimkenSteel_Corporation_Logo.jpg

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST) will release its 2020 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, October 29, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results will be available online at investors.timkensteel.com.

TimkenSteel earnings call information:

Conference call

Friday, October 30, 2020
10 a.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in: 833-238-7951
International dial-in: 647-689-4199
Conference ID: 9784905



Conference call replay

Replay dial-in available through November 6, 2020
800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Replay passcode: 9784905



About TimkenSteel Corporation

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,150 people and had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

 

