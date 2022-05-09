Timoney Knox Acquires Davis Bennett Spiess & Livingood LLC. Prominent Wayne Trust and Estate Lawyer Carol Livingood Joins Firm. Timoney Knox Adds Main Line Office.
FORT WASHINGTON and WAYNE, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Timoney Knox, one of the largest law firms in Montgomery County, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Wayne, Pennsylvania law firm of Davis Bennett Spiess and Livingood LLC (DBSL).
The acquisition means that Timoney Knox, a law firm with a prominent trusts and estates practice, led by senior partner George Riter, will now add Carol Livingood to the group and its partnership ranks. In addition, the firm will now have an office in Wayne, with convenient client parking to better serve clients throughout the Main Line and especially in Delaware County.
The firm will occupy DBSL's current space located at: 130 W Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.
Carol Livingood has represented clients in all aspects of estate and tax planning and estate administration for over two decades. Her clients include individuals and families with small to extremely sizable estates who appreciate her keen eye in trying to preserve their wealth for their intended beneficiaries while minimizing the tax liabilities. A graduate of Brown University, Carol received her law degree from Widener University School of Law. After law school, she was awarded an Estate Planning Certificate from Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law.
Prior to joining DBSL, she served for seven years as a Deputy Attorney General in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Charitable Trusts and Organizations Section. Carol is admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar and is a member of the Delaware County Bar Association and the Delaware County Estate Planning Council. A "local resident," Carol grew up in Wayne and is a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame, where she formerly served as a member of the Board of Trustees.
Said Managing Partner Scott Wolpert, "We are thrilled to add an outstanding, well-established, and beloved trust and estate lawyer to our team. By merging our resources, Carol's clients will now have a wide array of non-estate law services at their disposal. Many of our own clients have indicated an interest in exploring business opportunities in the thriving Main Line business community. This merger will allow for that to more easily happen. For these reasons and more, the merger is a definite win-win situation for both firms' clients."
Carol will continue to practice out of the Wayne office, along with Bass Chadwick, Esquire, Christine McCraven, Paralegal, and other Timoney Knox lawyers. Carol's email is clivingood@timoneyknox.com, Bass' email is bchadwick@timoneyknox.com, and Chris' email is cmcraven@timoneyknox.com.
About Timoney Knox, LLP
Since 1921, Timoney Knox has served individuals, businesses and organizations in the tri-state area and beyond. The firm's practice areas include wills, trusts and estate law, special needs trusts, civil litigation, business, corporate and tax law, education law, students' rights, municipal law and litigation, real estate and title litigation, zoning law, class action matters, consumer rights and corporate social responsibility stakeholder engagements and strategy.
