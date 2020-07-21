NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Corporation (Holborn), a U.S.-based independent reinsurance broker, announced today that Timothy R. Amman has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Amman will be based in New York City and will report to Frank Harrison, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. As CFO, Mr. Amman will be responsible for all financial matters of the firm, including strategic financial planning, corporate accounting, financial reporting and account services.
With nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Amman joins Holborn from Goldman Sachs, where he was a Managing Director and held a number of roles within the firm's Controllers team since 2008. Most recently, Mr. Amman was the North America Legal Entity Controller and Controller of Goldman Sachs Bank USA. During his time at the firm, he also led the competitor financial analysis function as well as firmwide SEC and public earnings reporting. Previously, Mr. Amman worked at JPMorgan Chase in several financial and operational roles within Investment Bank Finance and Risk. Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, he was a manager in the broker-dealer audit practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in New York.
"Tim's versatility and acumen make him an ideal fit for our executive management team. His extensive financial background and, above all, his integrity are valuable resources for our clients and will further enhance our ability to support them as we continuously improve our service offering," said Mr. Harrison. "The timing of his arrival is ideal as we set our course for Holborn's next 100 years."
Mr. Amman said, "I am impressed by Holborn's dedication to its clients and by the high caliber of its employees, which distinguishes the firm in the market and has contributed to its success for 100 years. I'm excited to work with Frank and the management team to advance Holborn's strategic vision, protect the firm and help ensure Holborn's continued success."
Mr. Amman holds a B.S. from Bucknell University and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a Certified Public Accountant in NY.
About Holborn
Holborn Corporation (Holborn) is a privately held independent reinsurance brokerage firm established in 1920. With a commitment to integrity and focus on long-term relationships, Holborn's offerings include advanced analytic tools, global market access and responsive services. Through the adoption of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 1998, Holborn became exclusively owned by its employees. For additional information, please visit www.holborn.com.