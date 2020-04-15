Ting welcomes Monica Brown, former T-Mobile, AT&T, Sirius XM Pandora exec, to lead Ting Mobile product

TORONTO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ting Mobile, a top-rated postpaid MVNO mobile phone service and division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is proud to welcome Monica Brown and her proven product leadership chops to the team as VP of Product. Brown brings more than 25 years of technology and team management experience to Ting. As VP of Product for Ting Mobile, she will take the reins to drive the Ting Mobile business forward, leading a team of world-class Product Managers to balance user needs and business impact.
Brown joins Ting after executing in high-profile roles, most recently as Vice President, Project Management & Product Development at Sirius XM Pandora. There, she set the strategy for integration and alignment of technology systems, planning, leading and managing development programs.
In prior roles, Brown held leadership positions within several Fortune 100 companies, including AT&T, Cox Communications, T-Mobile, Comcast NBCUniversal.
"We are thrilled to have Monica join Ting as an energetic leader and mentor who's adept in thinking and acting at scale" said Justin Reilly, Chief Product Officer at Ting. "Her ability to deliver both high-quality solutions to business partners and high-quality service to customers makes her an ideal fit for our team as we strive to take Ting's product ecosystem to the next level."
Brown has received multiple awards for her contributions to the IT Industry, including the Women of Color STEM Special Recognition Award in 2016, and a feature in the 2017 and 2018 Edition of Who's Who in Black Atlanta publication. Brown will release her first book this summer entitled "Only One" which chronicles her experiences as an African American executive in corporate America.
Brown is based in Atlanta where she will work with colleagues at Ting's offices in Toronto, across the U.S. and around the world.
About Ting
Ting (https://www.ting.com) offers mobile that makes sense. Ting has no contracts, no overage penalties and no hidden fees. Minutes, megabytes and mobile data are treated separately and customers only pay for the usage levels they actually hit. Businesses and families can have unlimited devices on one account and share usage for even greater savings. Active devices on an account cost just $6 per month. Built on customer service, Ting offers a clear, usable website and smart, accessible people that are empowered to solve problems. Follow Ting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Tucows
Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com) and Enom (http://www.enom.com) manage a combined 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses.
Press contact:
Kristen Joerger, LKPR
603-494-3295
kristen@lkprinc.com