BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a premier automotive styling and window tinting franchise, has announced a partnership with BioPledge®, the EPA-registered, hospital-grade, AntiMicrobial Protection (AMP)™, offering their customers long-lasting, industry-leading protection from germs that can cause illness and odors.
The partnership is part of Tint World®'s ongoing commitment to helping vehicle owners stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 crisis.
"BioPledge is an industry-leading disinfectant for treating microbes that can build up on high-touch surfaces inside vehicles, boats, homes, and offices," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "Our customers are looking for the additional level of security that BioPledge delivers right now, and during this challenging situation we're doing everything we can to enhance their safety."
BioPledge® is EPA-Registered, offering Anti-Microbial Protection (AMP)™ that instantly kills viruses, bacteria, mold, mildew, algae, and yeast – all without the use of caustic chemicals or scented masking agents. A one-time treatment of BioPledge® AMP™ forms a protective shield that delays the growth of harmful microbes on interior surfaces and prevents odors for up to 30 days after it is applied. BioPledge® AMP™ treatments also remove organic and inorganic odors from air, carpet, upholstery, and other "high-touch" surfaces.
"With this partnership, Tint World® customers will have the number one option for preventing germs and microbes in their vehicles, which is a critical service and one that's top of mind for most people right now," said Alex Baranga, president of BioPledge®. "Tint World®'s success is built on providing the highest-quality products and services that are available, and BioPledge® is looking forward to being part of that mission."
Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.
About Tint World
Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become the leading franchise provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com and www.TintWorldFranchise.com. You can also like them on Facebook.
About BioPledge
BioPledge LLC offers its proprietary BioPledge® AntiMicrobial Protection (AMP)™ to auto dealerships and industry retailers in order to augment their existing cleaning and detailing services. BioPledge® AntiMicrobial Protection (AMP)™ addresses the cleansing of both the cabin interior and the air filtration system removing interior odors caused by everyday life as well as the unexpected. Odors from spills, food and pets along with odor-causing bacteria, fungi and algae are all over cars. These odors settle into the cabin of the car and will continue to circulate when using the vent or Heat/AC. A one-time treatment of BioPledge® AMP™ forms a protective shield that delays the growth of harmful microbes on interior surfaces and prevents odors for up to 30 days after it is applied. For more information, visit http://www.biopledge.com/.
