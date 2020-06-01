STERLING, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a premier automotive styling and window tinting franchise, has opened a new location in Sterling, Virginia. The second Tint World® franchise in Virginia is under the ownership of LeRoy Schubert and will be managed by Hans Schubert.
"It's exciting to be part of such a rapidly growing franchise," LeRoy Schubert said. "I'm passionate about the diverse services we provide and the innovative products we offer, and I'm ready to give Sterling locals outstanding service."
Tint World® Sterling, Virginia will provide a full range of products and services, including:
- Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems
- Car Stereo Upgrades
- Custom Wheel and Tire Packages
- Industry-Leading Accessories
- Mobile Electronics
- Nano Ceramic Coatings
- Paint Protection Films
- Security Systems
- Vehicle Wraps
- Window Tinting
"LeRoy is an excellent addition to our team," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He's knowledgeable with our products and services, and he has exceptional customer service skills. We look forward to seeing his positive contributions to the brand."
The all-new Sterling franchise is located at 42750 Trade West Drive, Sterling, Virginia 20166. For additional information, call (703) 436-4900.
About Tint World
Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become the leading franchise provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com and www.TintWorldFranchise.com. You can also like them on Facebook.
Tint World® Contact:
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
888-944-8468
info@tintworld.com
Media Contact:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com