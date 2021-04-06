Tioga Dental at Celebration Pointe - Now Open!

 By Tioga Dental at Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local residents have a new reason to smile! Tioga Dental and Orthodontics is opening a second office in Gainesville located at 3147 SW 45 Street, Unit 40, in the Celebration Pointe shopping plaza.

Local families deserve to receive high-caliber dental care just minutes away from their home. At Tioga Dental at Celebration Pointe, patients will find everything they want and more at a brand-new dental facility that features convenient hours and the latest dental care treatments, from laser dentistry and dental implants to Invisalign® clear aligners.

Led by a team of experienced and dedicated professionals, this brand-new dental facility features a full range of general dental services, cosmetic treatments, restorative dental procedures, tooth repair, dental implants and more for adults, adolescents and children from as young as eight years old. With access to a network of specialists and high insurance participation, Tioga Dental is a one-stop dental care center that puts patients first and strives to provide treatment as quickly as possible.

To contact the office to schedule an appointment, call 352-388-3250 or visit them online at TiogaDental.com.

"Our philosophy at Tioga Dental is to look at each patient as an individual with unique needs and challenges, developing customized treatment plans that positively affect their overall health. I am proud to practice in a patient-centered environment that so many call their dental home."

– Dr. Anne McLennon

