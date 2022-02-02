NEWARK, Del., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tipton Health — the nation's premier nurse-centric consultancy — is growing its team of highly experienced nurse leader consultants with the hiring of Pamela Power, DNP, MSN, BSN, ACNS-BC and Emily Brooks, DNP, RN-BC.
"Drs. Power and Brooks not only have decades of acute care leadership experience, they share our absolute commitment to addressing the short- and long-term challenges facing the nation's nurse leaders as we work to drive nursing excellence," said Tipton Health president and CEO Daniel R. Tipton.
Dr. Power will serve as Senior Executive Nursing Excellence Consultant and will focus on nurse leadership development and creating cultures of nursing excellence. Dr. Brooks will serve as nursing excellence client advocate and will work with Tipton's nearly 250 acute care nursing clients to assess their current challenges and develop solutions.
"Dr. Power and Dr. Brooks — two esteemed nurse leaders — will help our clients lead, develop and strengthen their nursing teams, advance the profession of nursing and achieve ever-increasing levels of quality patient care," said Mary Del Guidice, MSN, BSN, RN, CENP, Tipton Health's Chief Nursing Officer.
With more than 35 years of nursing experience, Dr. Power held leadership roles in clinical and academic settings, spanning from chief nursing officer to chair of a Baccalaureate program. She helped Pennsylvania Hospital earn its first American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet® designation and assisted it in becoming the first hospital in Philadelphia to achieve Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative certification. Most relevant to these times, Dr. Power's doctoral work focused on nurse leader resiliency.
In her role with Tipton Health, Dr. Power will be responsible for creating better work environments for nurses, boosting morale and nurse engagement, and enabling nursing teams to validate their progress against the Magnet, Pathway to Excellence® and other evidence-based frameworks for excellence.
Dr. Power earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Pittsburgh, master's degree in nursing from Malone University, and a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of South Carolina. Dr. Power is also a board-certified Clinical Nurse Specialist in Adult Health, and is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society and the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.
As a nursing professional with more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Brooks has served in several clinical, educational and leadership roles, including most recently as the associate chief nursing officer of Rochester General Hospital. Dr. Brooks has a demonstrated history of clinical and nursing excellence, including leading organizations to Magnet redesignation and attaining a Beacon Award for Excellence for critical care and behavioral health specialties. Dr. Brooks has been published and presented on pertinent topics, such as evidence-based practice and the role of the advanced practice nurse.
As a member of Tipton Health's leadership team, Dr. Brooks will serve as the primary client liaison responsible for guiding hospital nursing teams on the journey toward nursing excellence.
Dr. Brooks earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Texas at Tyler, master's degree in nursing from Athabasca University and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Dalhousie University.
Dr. Brooks is actively involved with professional organizations, such as the AACN and the New York Organization of Nurse Executives. She also served as a board member of Camp Cherith of Western NY.
About Tipton Health
Tipton Health is the nation's premier nurse-centric consultancy, guiding more than 200 nursing teams to nursing excellence using the evidence-based Magnet® or Pathway to Excellence® frameworks. Tipton Health's clients have a nearly 100% success rate in achieving designation. In addition, Tipton Health supports clients nationwide with award-winning marketing communications services with a focus on helping healthcare leaders effectively communicate with their various audiences. For more information, please visit tiptonhealth.com.
