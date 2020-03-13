TITAN_INTERNATIONAL_LOGO.jpg

Titan International, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Titan International)

 By Titan International, Inc.

QUINCY, Ill., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share for the first quarter of 2020. The cash dividend is payable Wednesday, April 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

About Titan
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

 

